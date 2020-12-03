A Hungarian European Parliament lawmaker on Tuesday admitted he was present at an illegal party broken up by Belgian police in central Brussels last week, following reports that he took part in a COVID-19 lockdown sex orgy.
Jozsef Szajer, a lawmaker with Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party who resigned his seat on Sunday, said in a statement that he did attend the party — but did not comment on Belgian media reports about its nature.
He said police at the scene issued him a verbal warning and took him home.
Photo: Reuters
Belgian newspaper HLN and other media on Tuesday reported that police had disrupted a sex party above a cafe attended by 25 people, and that one attendee, a Fidesz lawmaker, had attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended.
HLN said that several diplomats were also present.
The newspaper did not name the lawmaker, but said that he had resigned on Sunday — when Szajer stepped down.
The Brussels Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that police ended a lockdown party in a downtown Brussels apartment on Friday last week after they were called because of a nighttime disturbance.
The office did not confirm that it was a group sex party and a Brussels police spokeswoman declined to comment.
The office later said in a statement that police found about 20 people in the apartment and after they checked their identities, two partygoers invoked diplomatic immunity.
The office said that a third man was arrested after a passerby told police that he had tried to escape.
Identified only as S.J., the man was unable to show any identification and was escorted to his residence, where he produced a diplomatic passport.
“The man’s hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing,” the office said, adding that police found drugs in his backpack.
All those who attended the party have been reported for breaching COVID-19 regulations banning social gatherings. In addition, a police report has been registered against S.J. for contravention of narcotics legislation.
Szajer denied using drugs at the party and said that he offered to take an on-the-spot drug test, which police declined.
“Police said an ecstasy pill was found. It’s not mine, I don’t know who placed it or how,” Szajer said in a statement.
It was the latest in a series of scandals involving members of Fidesz, which has vocally heralded Hungary’s role in defending Christian family values.
A Budapest court in July sentenced Fidesz member and former Hungarian ambassador to Peru Gabor Kaleta to a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine for possessing more than 19,000 sexually explicit images of minors.
Last year, a video was leaked of Gyor Mayor Zsolt Borkai, a Fidesz member, participating in an orgy on a yacht in the Adriatic Sea.
Borkai was re-elected the same month despite the scandal and Fidesz said that it considered the issue “a private matter.”
