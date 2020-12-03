Obese man trapped in home evacuated in France

AFP, PERPIGNAN, France





About 50 police officers, firefighters, rescue workers and medics on Tuesday mobilized in southern France to remove an obese man who was no longer able to raise himself from the floor of his bedroom, and was too big to be carried out through the door or down the stairs.

Alain Panabiere, 53, had been stranded for months at his home in central Perpignan “in all likelihood after breaking his leg,” his lawyer Jean Codognes said.

He had been fed by his brother, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and in late October the lawyer wrote to French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin pleading for an emergency rescue.

Firefighters and rescue workers use a crane to lift Alain Panabiere, who weighs about 300kg, from his apartment in Perpignan, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters / SDIS66 / Guillaume Collard

A few days later, Panabiere, who weighs about 300kg, and France’s Anti-Obesity League also filed a legal complaint alleging “failure to assist a person in danger.”

“This is a high-risk operation,” Codognes said, as police cordoned off the narrow street and the rescue got underway at Panabiere’s two-story home.

Police said neighbors were also asked to leave their homes in case of an accident.

Having reinforced the building’s structural stability, workers cut open a passage through an exterior wall on the upper floor, journalists at the scene said.

Panabiere was then fitted with an intravenous drip and carefully carried to a metal storage box suspended from a crane outside, so he could be lowered, while lying down, to a waiting ambulance.

“When you get a person moving again after they’ve been immobilized for two to five years, there’s a risk of cardiac decompensation and vein thrombosis,” said Antoine Avignon, head of endocrinology, diabetes and nutrition and the nearby hospital in Montpellier.

“You’re reviving a cardiovascular system that has been at rest for a long time,” he said.

Panabiere is to be treated in Montpellier before being transferred to a rehabilitation center in a few weeks, Avignon said.