Russian investigators claim to have caught one of the nation’s most prolific serial killers, potentially solving a string of more than 25 murders attributed to a man known for years only as the “Volga maniac.”
The Russian Investigative Committee said the suspect, 38-year-old Radik Tagirov, confessed to a string of 26 murders of elderly women that had terrorized central Russia between 2011 and 2012.
He had been identified using DNA evidence, shoe prints and other evidence from crime scenes, investigators said.
Tagirov had conned his way into the apartments of elderly women living alone by impersonating an electrician, plumber or utilities worker.
Once inside, he would overpower the women and strangle his victims to death using either his hands or nearby objects, including an apron and a clothesline. The vast majority of his victims were older than 70.
He often robbed his victims, but in some cases left valuables untouched.
He wore gloves and had sterilized the crime scenes before leaving to thwart investigators.
The murders, most of which took place between 2011 and 2012, were recorded in a number of cities, including Kazan, Samara, Tolyatti, Izhevsk and Ufa. Other killings were suspected to have taken place in the Urals, although the exact number of his victims has never been established.
The serial killer appeared to have gone quiet after 2013, but a killing spree in the region in 2017 renewed fears among the public.
If his identity is confirmed, he would be among the 10 most prolific serial killers in the nation’s history since the Soviet Union disbanded.
Police last year offered a US$40,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
