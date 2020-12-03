The UK yesterday became the first state to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general use, announcing a rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab from next week in a historic advance for the fightback against the coronavirus.
“It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after the approval by the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
However, Johnson urged the public to remain cautious on the day that England exited a four-week lockdown and reimposed regional curbs.
Photo: AFP
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that starting with residents of care homes, and health and care staff, the UK’s National Health Service would begin with 800,000 doses “early next week” and ramp up to “millions” of inoculations by the end of the year.
“Help is on its way,” Hancock told the BBC.
“We can see the dawn in the distance, but we have to get through to the morning,” Hancock added, underscoring the appeal for the public to continue adhering to social restrictions.
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty also welcomed the “excellent news,” but added: “It will take until spring until the vulnerable population who wish to are fully vaccinated. We can’t lower our guard yet.”
The breakthrough will encourage hopes that the world can finally get back on course next year after a year of traumatic losses, both human and economic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year. Almost 64 million cases have been registered globally.
Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said that the certification by the MHRA was a “historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.”
“This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” Bourla said.
Pfizer and BioNTech added that they expected further regulatory decisions by other governments “in the coming days and weeks.”
Scientists also acclaimed the news, but cautioned that logistical challenges remained.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has to be stored at about minus-70°C, requiring specialist freezers.
“It’s not easy, but we’ve got those plans in place,” Hancock said.
After months of “rigorous” clinical trials and thorough analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech data, the MHRA “concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness,” the British Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.
The announcement came as England exited its month-long COVID-19 lockdown, but most of the nation remained under restrictions as a new regional system for cutting infection rates began.
Johnson, a survivor of COVID-19, succeeded in winning a vote on the measures in parliament late on Tuesday, despite significant opposition within his own Conservative Party, which underlined growing fatigue around the world with curbs.
“All we need to do now is to hold our nerve until these vaccines are indeed in our grasp and indeed being injected into our arms,” Johnson told lawmakers before the vote.
Until then “we cannot afford to relax, especially during the cold months of winter,” Johnson added.
