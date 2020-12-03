Singapore has given US start-up Eat Just the greenlight to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world’s first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.
The meat, to be sold as nuggets, are to be priced at premium chicken prices when it first launches in a restaurant in Singapore “in the very near term,” cofounder and CEO Josh Tetrick said.
Demand for alternatives to regular meat is surging due to concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. Plant-based substitutes, popularized by the likes of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Quorn, increasingly feature on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.
However, so-called clean or cultured meat, which is grown from animal muscle cells in a lab, is still at a nascent stage given high production costs.
Singapore only produces about 10 percent of its food, but has set out ambitious plans to raise that over the next decade by supporting high-tech farming and new means of food production.
Josh Tetrick said that the San Francisco-based firm was also talking to US regulators, but Singapore was a “good bit” ahead of the US.
“I would imagine what will happen is the US, Western Europe and others will see what Singapore has been able to do, the rigors of the framework that they put together. And I would imagine that they will try to use it as a template to put their own framework together,” he said in an interview.
The Singapore Food Agency said it had reviewed data relating to process, manufacturing control and safety testing before granting approval.
Eat Just said it would manufacture the product in Singapore, where it also plans to start making a mung bean-based egg substitute it has been selling commercially in the US.
Founded in 2011, Eat Just counts Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) and Singapore state investor Temasek among its backers. It has raised more than US$300 million since its inception, Tetrick said, and is valued at about US$1.2 billion.
It is aiming to post an operating profit before the end of next year and hopes to go public soon after, he added.
Globally, more than two dozen firms are testing lab-grown fish, beef and chicken, hoping to break into the alternative meat market, which Barclays estimates could be worth US$140 billion by 2029.
