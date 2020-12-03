What do a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, the former prime minister of Sweden and more than 200 parliamentarians from 19 countries have in common?
They are all drinking Australian wine to “stand against authoritarian bullying” in response to brutal trade tariffs slapped on the country by China amid an escalating diplomatic standoff.
Overnight, members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a group comprising more than 200 lawmakers from 19 countries that aims to achieve “reform on how democratic countries approach China,” launched a campaign to encourage people to drink Australian wine this month.
Photo: Reuters
It follows Beijing’s decision to impose trade tariffs of up to 200 percent on Australian winemakers, a decision that Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham has said would make the China “unviable” for exporters.
In a short video, lawmaker from a host of countries — including the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, New Zealand and Norway — said that Beijing’s decision to impose devastating tariffs on Australian winemakers amounted to “authoritarian bullying.”
In the video, Australian Senator Kimberley Kitching accused China of attempting to “bully” Australia into “abandoning its values,” saying the list of 14 grievances circulated by Beijing amounted to “an attack on free countries everywhere.”
Slovakian Member of Parliament Miriam Lexmann said the campaign to drink Australian wine was an attempt to “stand against [Chinese President ] Xi Jinping’s [習近平] authoritarian bullying.”
On Twitter, the video prompted support from other high-profile China critics.
Nathan Law (羅冠聰), one of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists who fled to the UK in September following Beijing’s crackdown on the territory, said he had been “moved” to buy a bottle of Australian wine, despite the fact that he did not “really drink.”
Similarly, former Hong Kong lawmaker Raymond Chan (陳志全), who quit the Legislative Council earlier this year after he was one of seven pro-democracy politicians arrested for disrupting parliament, also weighed in to support the campaign.
“Not much of a wine drinker myself, but as my friend Louisa Wall & other MPs suggest, perhaps I can buy a few bottles as gifts to my lawyer friends who defended #HongKong protesters all year long,” Chan wrote on Twitter.
“They deserve some fine Australian wine this holiday season. Cheers,” he wrote.
That followed earlier support from figures including former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, who wrote that it was “not a bad idea to buy some extra wine these days to show solidarity.”
Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said China was attempting to “weaponize trade in its political disputes” with Australia.
“Other countries must take note of the dangers in this development,” he wrote.
“It’s highly likely to backfire” on China, he wrote.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
Not enough beds and not enough doctors: a skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region’s 1990s wars. After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is now starting to unfold. In hard-hit Bosnia-Herzegovina, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread. “The situation reminds me of the war, and I’m afraid it could get even worse