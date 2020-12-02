Thai protest leaders charged with royal defamation

AFP, BANGKOK





Thai police on Monday charged five key leaders of the country’s pro-democracy protest movement under the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws, the first such use of the controversial legislation in two years.

Section 112 of the Thai penal code is one of the world’s toughest lese majeste laws, shielding the powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn from criticism.

However, in the past few months leaders of the pro-democracy movement have called for reforms to the monarchy — including for the law’s abolition — a move that has sent shockwaves through Thai society.

Protesters carry inflatable ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance at anti-government rallies, as they march toward the 11th Infantry Regiment base, a palace security unit under direct command of the king, in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AP

Human rights advocate Anon Numpa — one of the most prominent faces rallying for royal reform — and four others arrived at a Bangkok police station for questioning on Monday.

“The police charged us under section 112,” Anon told reporters after leaving the station. “We have all denied it.”

They have been charged over their role in a September rally, and if found guilty face up to 15 years in prison per charge.

They have led dozens of protests since July, the largest drawing tens of thousands supporting their demands. They are also calling for a rewrite of the military-scripted constitution and the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who came to power in a coup in 2014.

Scores of protesters have been hit with sedition charges, while authorities have stepped up enforcement tactics in the past few weeks — deploying water cannons and tear gas against unarmed demonstrators.

Protest leader Panupong “Mike” Jadnok remained defiant on Monday, saying that the 112 charge will not deter them from their goals.

“I stand on our ideology ... we will not be bound by the dictatorship and we do not accept section 112 as a law,” he said.

The leaders were allowed to leave the police station after being questioned and charged by the police — a rarity, as most lese majeste suspects tend to be held until trial.

Prayuth had previously said the use of 112 slowed due to “the mercy” of the king.