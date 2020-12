World News Quick Take

Agencies





CAMBODIA

Cher greets elephant

Pakistan’s lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Siem Reap by cargo plane yesterday afternoon to start a new life with fellow elephants at a local sanctuary, the culmination of years of campaigning for his transfer by US pop star Cher, who was on the tarmac to greet Kaavan. “Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a frequent flyer,” said Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with animal rescue organization Four Paws.

Photo: AFP

SRI LANKA

Six inmates dead after riot

Six inmates were killed and 35 injured when guards opened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of Colombo, officials said yesterday. Two guards were critically injured, they said. Inmates at several prisons have staged protests as the number of COVID-19 cases surges in the facilities. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said inmates created “unrest” on Sunday at Mahara prison, but “the unrest situation turned into a prison riot.”

ETHIOPIA

Rebel leader still fighting

Tigray People’s Liberation Front leader Debretsion Gebremichael yesterday said that he was still fighting close to the regional capital of Mekelle after it was captured by government troops following nearly a month of battles and air strikes. In a text message, Gebremichael denied reports that he had fled to South Sudan and said he was still resisting in Tigray. His soldiers had captured some Eritreans fighting alongside the federal forces, he said.

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro’s allies lose

President Jair Bolsonaro suffered big losses in the just-completed municipal elections, with only five mayoral candidates he supported winning their races. His worst rebuff came in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro, where Mayor Marcelo Crivella was battered in Sunday’s runoff, losing to his center-right predecessor, Eduardo Paes, by 64 to 36 percent. Another big defeat came in Fortaleza, where little-known center-left candidate Sarto Nogueira topped Wagner Gomes, the president’s favorite, 51.5 to 48.5 percent. “Bolsonaro is clearly the biggest loser of the mayoral races,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University.

THAILAND

Quarantine evaders hunted

The government was yesterday racing to track down about 200 people in two northern provinces to stop a potential COVID-19 outbreak, after three citizens entered the country illegally from Myanmar and tested positive days later. The three women entered via natural border crossings on Tuesday and Friday, skipping the mandatory quarantine for new arrivals, Chiang Rai Province’s governor said.

UNITED STATES

Biden fractures foot

President-elect Joe Biden has a foot fracture and would likely have to wear a medical boot, his team said on Sunday. The 78-year-old on Saturday was taken to an orthopedic clinic in Delaware after he slipped while playing with one of his dogs. Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said that scans “confirmed hairline [small] fractures ... in the mid-foot.” Biden “will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor said.