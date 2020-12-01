Australian firefighters are struggling to control a massive bush fire that already destroyed 40 percent of the UNESCO world heritage-listed Fraser Island before a heatwave hit yesterday.
The fire on the world’s largest sand island, off Australia’s east coast, has been raging for more than six weeks and is consuming large swathes of its unique forests.
Temperatures were forecast to peak at 34°C yesterday as a heatwave sweeps across the region, raising concerns that hotter conditions would further fuel the blaze.
“The vegetation on Fraser Island is extremely dry and because it’s so dry it’s therefore very easy to ignite,” incident controller James Haig said.
About two-thirds of Queensland state, including Fraser Island, is gripped by drought.
Firefighters on Fraser Island are not only battling “very challenging weather conditions,” but are stymied by limited access to the blaze in the island’s remote north, Haig said.
The fire was burning on two fronts across 74,000 hectares — or 42 percent of the island — but was not threatening properties, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said.
However, as the fire has inched closer to settlements in the past few days, authorities have banned new visitors from traveling to the holiday destination and restricted ferry services until further notice.
As many as 10 water-bombing aircraft had been deployed to fight the fire, including some tasked with protecting culturally significant Aboriginal sites, Haig said.
Planes dropped about 250,000 liters of water on Saturday alone, but Haig said that these efforts “will not stop the fire” and merely slow its progress.
“We really need rain and we’re unfortunately not likely to receive it for some time,” he said.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service imposed a seven-day fire ban in the area starting late yesterday, as firefighters brace for an extended stretch of difficult weather conditions.
Fraser Island — known for its large population of dingoes, or native wild dogs — was listed as a world heritage site for its rainforests, freshwater dune lakes and complex system of sand dunes that are still evolving.
It is also called K’gari, meaning paradise, in the language of the local Butchulla people.
