New Zealand authorities yesterday filed safety violation charges against 10 organizations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people.
The island had been a popular tourist destination before the Dec. 9 eruption, but many people now question why tourists were allowed to visit, especially after experts monitoring seismic activity raised the volcano’s alert level two weeks before the eruption.
The names of those charged are being kept secret for now by authorities under New Zealand legal rules, but two agencies that rely on public funding have disclosed they are among those charged: GNS Science and the National Emergency Management Agency.
Some of the others charged likely include private firms that took tourists to the island. The individuals charged were either company directors or managers.
Each of the organizations faces a maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million (US$1.1 million). Each individual charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000.
The charges were brought by New Zealand’s WorkSafe agency and are separate from an ongoing police investigation into the eruption, which could result in more charges. Families of some of those killed and injured have also filed their own lawsuits.
“This deeply tragic event was unexpected. But that does not mean it was unforeseeable,” WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes said.
He said the victims, which included tourists and guides, all had an expectation they could go to the island believing the organizations involved had fulfilled requirements to look after their health and safety.
There were 47 people on White Island when superheated steam erupted, leaving most of the 25 survivors with severe burns.
“At this time, I know all New Zealanders’ thoughts are with the families and those who experienced loss or injury,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “There is no easy process from here. But it is the job of WorkSafe to make sure that if there are questions to be answered, that they play a role in leading the charge on that.”
