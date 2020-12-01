Four French police officers have been charged in connection to the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, a judicial source said yesterday, days after the incident in Paris that intensified controversy over a proposed security law.
The beating of music producer Michel Zecler — exposed in video footage published last week — has become a focus of anger against the police, who critics accuse of institutionalized racism and targeting black and Arab people.
French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin was due to face questions from a parliamentary commission later yesterday over the new security law, which would restrict the right of the press to publish images of on-duty police.
Photo: AFP
Rallies against the law, which mobilized tens of thousands on Saturday, ended with angry clashes in Paris that left dozens wounded, including a Syrian photographer who has worked for Agence France-Presse (AFP).
An investigating magistrate ruled yesterday morning to charge three of the officers with “willful violence by a person holding public authority” and “forgery,” a judicial source said.
Two were kept behind bars, while the others were put on conditional release, the source said.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz on Sunday had called for the officers to be charged specifically with using racial abuse.
The protests in Paris saw a brasserie set alight, cars torched and stones thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and anti-riot tactics.
Among those hurt was an award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer al-Halbi, 24, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photographs.
“We are shocked by the injuries suffered by our colleague Ameer al-Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence,” said Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s global news director, demanding that the police investigate the incident.
Al-Halbi was unable to get to hospital for several hours, and said he was reminded of being in the Syrian civil war in his hometown.
Ahead of the charges, the four officers had been questioned by the police’s National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN) on suspicion of using violence and racial abuse.
Heitz said three of the officers should remain in custody “to avoid the perpetrators communicating or pressure on witnesses.”
He called for charges of intentional violence, racial abuse and posting a false police report.
The fourth man, who arrived on the scene later and fired a tear gas canister, should be freed under conditions and charged with intentional violence, he said.
Lawyers representing three of the officers yesterday declined to comment on the charges.
Commentators have said that the images of the beating — first published by the Loopsider news site — might never have been made public if the contentious Article 24 of the security bill was made law.
The bill would criminalize publishing images of on-duty police with the intent of harming their “physical or psychological integrity.” It was passed by France’s National Assembly although it is awaiting Senate approval.
