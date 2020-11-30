AFGHANISTAN
Dozens die in bombings
At least 34 people were yesterday killed in two separate suicide bombings that targeted a military base and a provincial chief, officials said. In eastern Ghazni Province, 31 soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded when the attacker drove a military Humvee full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating the bomb, said an Afghan National Security Council official, who spoke anonymously because he was not permitted to speak to the media. Zahir Shah Nikmal, chief of the Ghazni provincial health department, confirmed the figures. In southern Afghanistan, another suicide vehicle bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial council chief in Zubal, killing at least three people and wounding 12, including children. The provincial council chief, Attajan Haqbayat, survived the attack with minor injuries, provincial police spokesman Hikmatullah Kochai said. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks.
UNITED KINGDOM
Paris to up Channel patrols
Increased patrols and technology are to be deployed along France’s beaches under a new agreement with London aimed at stopping illegal migration across the Channel. A growing number of migrants have tried to reach the UK across the perilous and busy shipping lane in the past few months, with four deaths recorded last year and seven so far this year. The deal would see French patrols doubled from tomorrow, with drones and radar used to detect those attempting to cross, Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel said on Saturday. Welcoming the deal, Patel said it would help the two countries with their “shared mission to make channel crossings completely unviable.”
ITALY
Floods kills at least three
At least three people have been killed by flooding after heavy rain swept over the east side of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Italian authorities and local media said on Saturday. In Bitti, a town in the province of Nuoro, streets were turned into rivers of mud which covered vehicles and flooded cellars, video footage showed. “The situation in Bitti has been particularly dramatic,” regional environment councilor Gianni Lampis said. “We have been informed by the mayor that two people have died and some are still missing.” A 55-year-old farmer was killed by a landslide and a 90-year-old man died at home, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata reported, while emergency services are still searching for the body a woman in her nineties.
CANADA
Drug exports to US halted
Ottowa on Saturday announced that it had blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a domestic shortage, in response to US President Donald Trump’s efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for people in the US. “Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage,” Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said in a statement. “Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages, when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk.” The measure went into effect on Friday, just days before a US “Importation Prescription Drugs” rule that would eventually allow licensed US bulk imports of certain prescription drugs intended for the Canadian market.
