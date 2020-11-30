Trump loses another court challenge

ELECTION: While Pennsylvania’s supreme court dismissed a lawsuit to invalidate mail-in ballots, Trump vowed to press on in Wisconsin, where a recount added to Biden’s lead

AFP and Bloomberg, WASHINGTON





The US state of Pennsylvania’s supreme court on Saturday dismissed another legal challenge to the election by supporters of US President Donald Trump, further reducing his already near-impossible odds of overturning the results.

A Republican lawsuit had sought to invalidate mail-in ballots in the battleground state that US president-elect Joe Biden won by about 81,000 votes — or to throw out all votes and allow the state’s legislature to decide the winner.

The court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision, calling the second one an “extraordinary proposition that the court disenfranchise all 6.9 million Pennsylvanians who voted in the general election.”

The lawsuit argued that a Pennsylvania law from last year allowing universal mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

The judges said that their Nov. 21 challenge to the law was filed too late, coming more than a year after it was enacted and with the election results “becoming seemingly apparent.”

Pennsylvania officially certified Biden’s victory there on Tuesday last week. The lawsuit had also sought to stop certification.

Saturday’s decision follows a long line of similar ones, including a ruling the day before in which a federal appeals court flatly dismissed Trump’s claim that the election was unfair and refused to freeze Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Trump is not abandoning his drive to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, despite state officials announcing that a recount in Milwaukee county had only added to Democrat Joe Biden’s lead.

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet about “many illegal votes” for making a disputed claim about election fraud.

Trump’s promise to bring another legal case in Wisconsin comes after recount results announced on Friday in Milwaukee County — the state’s most populous — gave Biden a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. The Democrat gained 257 votes to Trump’s 125.

Recounts rarely show more than a small number of vote changes, and the Milwaukee effort was no exception. Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes, an outcome that is expected to be certified tomorrow.

Results were expected yesterday from a recount in Wisconsin’s Dane County, which includes the Democratic-leaning state capital of Madison.

The Trump campaign paid US$3 million to the state of Wisconsin for recounts in the two counties.

Trump and his legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made multiple assertions of election fraud on Twitter and while talking to the media, but those allegations have not surfaced in court, where evidence must be presented.

On Friday, a Trump-appointed judge in Pennsylvania made note of that discrepancy in rejecting the president’s attempt to revive a lawsuit seeking to undo the state’s certification of Biden as the winner.

“Charges of unfairness are serious, but calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” US Circuit Court Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis quickly promised an appeal of the decision to the US Supreme Court. Trump echoed that on Saturday, saying: “we will appeal!”

Biden, who is to be sworn in on Jan. 20, won 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232.

The president-elect has said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the vote outcome.