Face-to-face negotiations between the UK and the EU over a trade deal restarted on Saturday as the two sides make a last-ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their relationship ends.
There is no call scheduled between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a UK source told Reuters, after the Times newspaper reported that the pair would speak in the next 48 hours.
The first sign of movement — either toward a deal or that talks are crumbling — is likely to be a call between Johnson and Von der Leyen.
The Times also reported that the European Commission has started to “lean on” EU negotiator Michel Barnier to reach a deal with the UK, raising hopes that an agreement could come.
Barnier arrived for talks in London on Saturday morning. He had said on Friday night that he was “very happy” to be back in the city and would keep working with “patience and determination.”
Barnier and the UK’s negotiator, David Frost, are working to secure a deal before the UK’s transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31.
Both sides on Friday said that there were still big differences to overcome, as they both called for the other to compromise on the three main issues of contention — fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.
Johnson talked of “substantial and important differences,” while Barnier referred to “significant divergences.”
The UK left the bloc on Jan. 31 and a “no-deal” final exit would snarl borders, spook financial markets and disrupt delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond — just as the world grapples with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the major sticking point of fishing, some media reports on Friday suggested that the UK had rejected an EU proposal on the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters that are due to be restored to the UK.
The Times said Johnson and Von der Leyen were due to talk to find common ground on fishing quotas.
Von der Leyen has sent one of her most senior officials, Stephanie Riso, to assist Barnier in negotiating a trade deal with the UK, raising hopes of a deal by next Friday, the Times reported.
Von der Leyen is being “quite helpful” and is “keen to unblock things,” the paper said, citing senior government sources.
Riso was part of Barnier’s team during the Brussels negotiations with former British prime minister Theresa May’s government and is seen as someone who can help to find a solution, the paper said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
It is not often a top bureaucrat in Singapore publicly discloses personal vulnerabilities, but the novel coronavirus pandemic is upending what is seldom discussed outside close circles. Singaporean Economic Development Board Managing Director Chng Kai Fong (莊凱峰), a former top aide to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), opened up about his mental health struggle during the pandemic at a technology conference held virtually on Sunday. Chng began his online panel at the She Loves Tech conference by this year as “an unprecedented year in terms of personal crisis.” In April, he lost his brother-in-law to cancer, while a close family member
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in