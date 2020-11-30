Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down

Reuters, LONDON





Face-to-face negotiations between the UK and the EU over a trade deal restarted on Saturday as the two sides make a last-ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their relationship ends.

There is no call scheduled between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a UK source told Reuters, after the Times newspaper reported that the pair would speak in the next 48 hours.

The first sign of movement — either toward a deal or that talks are crumbling — is likely to be a call between Johnson and Von der Leyen.

The Times also reported that the European Commission has started to “lean on” EU negotiator Michel Barnier to reach a deal with the UK, raising hopes that an agreement could come.

Barnier arrived for talks in London on Saturday morning. He had said on Friday night that he was “very happy” to be back in the city and would keep working with “patience and determination.”

Barnier and the UK’s negotiator, David Frost, are working to secure a deal before the UK’s transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31.

Both sides on Friday said that there were still big differences to overcome, as they both called for the other to compromise on the three main issues of contention — fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.

Johnson talked of “substantial and important differences,” while Barnier referred to “significant divergences.”

The UK left the bloc on Jan. 31 and a “no-deal” final exit would snarl borders, spook financial markets and disrupt delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond — just as the world grapples with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the major sticking point of fishing, some media reports on Friday suggested that the UK had rejected an EU proposal on the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters that are due to be restored to the UK.

The Times said Johnson and Von der Leyen were due to talk to find common ground on fishing quotas.

Von der Leyen has sent one of her most senior officials, Stephanie Riso, to assist Barnier in negotiating a trade deal with the UK, raising hopes of a deal by next Friday, the Times reported.

Von der Leyen is being “quite helpful” and is “keen to unblock things,” the paper said, citing senior government sources.

Riso was part of Barnier’s team during the Brussels negotiations with former British prime minister Theresa May’s government and is seen as someone who can help to find a solution, the paper said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg