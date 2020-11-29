RUSSIA
Ministry lodges protest
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it had lodged an official protest with the US over a naval incident in the Sea of Japan (known as the East Sea in South Korea), which it said was a provocation designed to disturb the peace. Russia had said on Tuesday that one of its warships had caught and chased off a US destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The US Navy denied wrongdoing and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims.
IRAQ
Six killed in protests
Six people were on Friday shot dead and dozens wounded in the southern city of Nasiriyah, in clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, medics said yesterday. The violence erupted as tens of thousands of al-Sadr supporters hit the streets in a show of force as preparations ramp up for June parliamentary elections. Followers of the cleric attacked a tent camp of anti-government protesters in Nasiriyah’s Habboubi Square, said Mohammad al-Khayyat, a leader of the anti-government movement. Medical sources said that the violence had left four people dead and wounded 51, nine of them by gunfire.
INDONESIA
Suspects in killings sought
Police yesterday were searching for suspected militants accused of killing four people said by rights groups to be Christians, beheading one and burning down their homes. Ten militants linked to a “terrorist” group beheaded one victim and slit the throats of the others on the island of Sulawesi on Friday, national police spokesman Awi Setiyono quoted a witness as saying. Speaking to the news channel Metro TV, Awi did not explain the alleged attackers’ motivation. “This attack is another serious escalation against the Christian minority in Indonesia,” Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono said.
UNITED STATES
Taiwanese whale shark dies
The largest female whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, died on Friday. Trixie and another female whale shark, Alice, arrived at the aquarium in 2006 after they were flown from Taipei on a specially configured freighter. Taiwan had donated six whale sharks to the aquarium. Two whales died in 2007. “She was having difficulty navigating the habitat earlier in the day and then her health rapidly declined,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post. “Even after exhaustive veterinary and animal care efforts, she ultimately passed away.” Whale sharks, the largest fish in the world, are considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.
UNITED NATIONS
WHO addresses virus origins
The WHO’s top emergency expert on Friday said it would be “highly speculative” for the organization to say that COVID-19 did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in December last year. China is pushing a narrative in state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan. “I think it’s highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China,” Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva. “It is clear from a public health perspective that you start your investigations where the human cases first emerged,” he added, saying that evidence might then lead to other places.
