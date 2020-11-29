At the Martyrs’ School near Tripoli, teachers and parents are using the limited means at hand to repair buildings devastated by a year-long battle for the Libyan capital.
Some of the walls have been repainted, furniture has been installed and aging computer screens dusted off, but the roofs and other walls, pockmarked by gunfire and mortar blasts, remain grim reminders of the recent fighting.
“We didn’t want to sit and wait for help,” said Najah al-Kabir, a teaching coordinator in a patterned jallaba gown and a hijab.
Photo: AFP
She is taking part in a refurbishment campaign launched by staff and joined by enthusiastic parents of students from the surrounding Ain Zara district.
“We’re one family,” al-Kabir said, standing in the playground of the primary school, damaged by weeks of artillery fire. “This school was our second home.”
When Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive in April last year to seize the capital from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Ain Zara found itself on the front line.
The fighting degenerated into a long battle of attrition on the outskirts of Tripoli and lasted until June this year, when pro-GNA forces ended the stalemate by pushing Haftar’s forces back eastward.
By the time the fighting ended, the school had been reduced to “ruins,” al-Kabir said.
“It needed to be rebuilt quickly,” she added.
The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund warned earlier this year that “attacks against schools and the threat of violence have led to [school] closures and left almost 200,000 children out of the classroom.”
The Martyrs’ School is one of about 100 schools fully or partly destroyed during the offensive by Haftar, backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.
Pro-GNA armed groups, whose counteroffensive was spurred by Turkey, used some schools to stock arms or as observation posts.
By the end of the fighting, the Martyrs’ School was “in a terrible state,” said head teacher Saleh al-Badri.
The establishment serves 1,500 students in an area 3km from the next school, making it “important to reopen it as soon as possible,” he said.
Mahmoud Abdelkhalek, who lives nearby and sends his three sons to the school, was keen to get involved.
“It seemed important that everyone get involved to fix it,” he said. “A collective effort has brought it back to life.”
The effort to reopen is well underway, with some teachers and parents donating money while others have helped with DIY skills.
However, “the money has run out and we’re waiting for more funds,” al-Badri said.
Pupils had been set to return early next month, but with efforts slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes are pinned on January.
If the funds are found, that would give volunteers time to fix the electrics and renovate the classrooms — as well as plastering over the remaining bullet holes and the scars left by rockets and mortar fire.
Al-Kabir said that there is also other damage to be addressed: The psychological impact the fighting has had on pupils.
“Most of them have suffered the horrors of war and displacement,” she said.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades
Sudan on Saturday boycotted talks between Nile Valley countries over Ethiopia’s controversial mega-dam, calling on the African Union to play a greater role in pushing forward negotiations that have stalled for years. It was the first time that Sudan refused to attend talks with Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Egypt, which has expressed for years its fears that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile will dramatically threaten water supplies downstream. Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said in a statement that the current approach to reaching a tripartite agreement on the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s dam