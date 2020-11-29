Dozens of rallies were planned for yesterday against a new French law that would restrict sharing images of police, only days after the country was shaken by footage showing officers beating and racially abusing a black man.
The case shocked France with celebrities and politicians alike condemning the officers’ actions, and has brought debate over French President Emmanuel Macron’s law to boiling point.
Macron on Friday called the incident an “unacceptable attack” and asked the government to come up with proposals to “fight against discrimination.”
Photo: Reuters
One of the most controversial elements of the new law is Article 24, which would criminalize the publication of images of on-duty police officers with the intent of harming their “physical or psychological integrity.”
It was passed by the French National Assembly last week — although it is awaiting Senate approval — provoking rallies and protests across France.
Rally organizers are calling for the article to be withdrawn, claiming that it contradicts “the fundamental public freedoms of our Republic.”
“This bill aims to undermine the freedom of the press, the freedom to inform and be informed, the freedom of expression,” one of the protest organizers said.
Trade unions are expected to join the demonstrations, with members of the yellow vests — whose sometimes violent protests in 2018 and last year shook the country — also expected.
In Paris, the authorities had demanded that organizers limit the rally to a single location, but on Friday evening officials authorized a march.
In a sign that the government could be preparing to backtrack, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he would appoint a commission to redraft Article 24.
Under the article, offenders could be sentenced to up to a year in jail, and fined 45,000 euros (US$53,837) for sharing images of police officers.
The government says the provision is intended to protect officers from doxxing and online abuse, but critics say it is further evidence of the Macron administration’s slide to the right.
Media unions say it could give police a green light to prevent journalists — and social media users — from documenting abuses.
They point to the case of music producer Michel Zecler, whose racial abuse and beating at the hands of police was recorded by CCTV and later published online, provoking widespread criticism of the officers’ actions.
In another instance, journalists on the ground at a French migrant camp witnessed and recorded police brutality on Monday as the Paris area was cleared.
In a letter, Paris Police Prefect Didier Lallement wrote to officers ahead of yesterday’s demonstration that “in the coming days, the coming weeks... there’s no doubt you will face difficulty, doubt, even anger and fear.”
He insisted that he could “count on the integrity, sense of honor and ethics” among the force.
Protests over incidents of police brutality have already taken place elsewhere in country.
In the southern city of Toulouse demonstrators took to the streets on Friday evening brandishing placards with slogans like “police everywhere, justice nowhere.”
In western Nantes police said that about 3,500 rallied, while organizers put the crowd at 6,000 to 7,000.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades
Sudan on Saturday boycotted talks between Nile Valley countries over Ethiopia’s controversial mega-dam, calling on the African Union to play a greater role in pushing forward negotiations that have stalled for years. It was the first time that Sudan refused to attend talks with Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Egypt, which has expressed for years its fears that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile will dramatically threaten water supplies downstream. Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said in a statement that the current approach to reaching a tripartite agreement on the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s dam