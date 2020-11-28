AUSTRALIA
Probed soldiers terminated
The army yesterday moved to discharge 13 soldiers following a damning report into conduct in Afghanistan that prosecutors believe might have constituted war crimes. Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr said that the personnel had been served “administrative action notices,” which would terminate their service in two weeks unless they successfully appealed. A years-long investigation last week reported that elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan. It recommended that 19 soldiers be referred to the Federal Police, that compensation be paid to the victims’ families and that the military carry out reforms.
HONG KONG
Unification a ‘great thing’
A top adviser to Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that integration with China is a “great thing” for many people in the territory. “As a whole, Hong Kong needs China to retain our current status and Hong Kong can’t survive on our own,” Executive Council Convener Bernard Chan (陳智思) told Bloomberg TV yesterday. “China has been repeatedly focused on those couple of red lines, so long as Hong Kong doesn’t pass these red lines, they are more than happy and they are willing to leave Hong Kong alone,” Chan added. “And those red lines are clear — you don’t ask for Hong Kong independence and you don’t try to destabilize China.”
INDIA
Farmers clash with police
Thousands of protesting farmers yesterday scuffled with police during a march to the capital against laws liberalizing procurement that they have said leaves them vulnerable to big companies. “We’ve decided to stay the course to make sure the government listens to the voice of millions of farmers,” protesting farmer Sukrampal Dhayana said. Under laws enacted in September, farmers are free to sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets, where they are assured of a minimum sales price.
UNITED STATES
Thanksgiving travel risked
Millions of people took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the COVID-19 fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household. Many are tired of months of social distancing and determined to spend time with loved ones. “I think with the holidays and everything, it’s so important right now, especially because people are so bummed out because of the whole pandemic,” said 25-year-old Cassidy Zerkle of Phoenix, Arizona, who flew to Kansas City, Missouri, to visit family.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades