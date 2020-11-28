World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Probed soldiers terminated

The army yesterday moved to discharge 13 soldiers following a damning report into conduct in Afghanistan that prosecutors believe might have constituted war crimes. Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr said that the personnel had been served “administrative action notices,” which would terminate their service in two weeks unless they successfully appealed. A years-long investigation last week reported that elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan. It recommended that 19 soldiers be referred to the Federal Police, that compensation be paid to the victims’ families and that the military carry out reforms.

HONG KONG

Unification a ‘great thing’

A top adviser to Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that integration with China is a “great thing” for many people in the territory. “As a whole, Hong Kong needs China to retain our current status and Hong Kong can’t survive on our own,” Executive Council Convener Bernard Chan (陳智思) told Bloomberg TV yesterday. “China has been repeatedly focused on those couple of red lines, so long as Hong Kong doesn’t pass these red lines, they are more than happy and they are willing to leave Hong Kong alone,” Chan added. “And those red lines are clear — you don’t ask for Hong Kong independence and you don’t try to destabilize China.”

INDIA

Farmers clash with police

Thousands of protesting farmers yesterday scuffled with police during a march to the capital against laws liberalizing procurement that they have said leaves them vulnerable to big companies. “We’ve decided to stay the course to make sure the government listens to the voice of millions of farmers,” protesting farmer Sukrampal Dhayana said. Under laws enacted in September, farmers are free to sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets, where they are assured of a minimum sales price.

UNITED STATES

Thanksgiving travel risked

Millions of people took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the COVID-19 fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household. Many are tired of months of social distancing and determined to spend time with loved ones. “I think with the holidays and everything, it’s so important right now, especially because people are so bummed out because of the whole pandemic,” said 25-year-old Cassidy Zerkle of Phoenix, Arizona, who flew to Kansas City, Missouri, to visit family.