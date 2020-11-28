Amid questions, UK asks regulator to assess vaccine

AP, LONDON





The British government yesterday said that it has formally asked the country’s medicines regulator to assess whether a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University should be authorized for use.

The step comes amid questions about preliminary results from trials of the vaccine, after the company and the university acknowledged that the most encouraging part of their findings stemmed from a dosing error.

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that he had asked the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to determine whether the vaccine “meets rigorous safety standards.”

The British government has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and plans to start distributing it next month if it gains approval.

The regulator said that it could not give a time frame for possible approval of the vaccine.

Oxford and AstraZeneca on Monday reported that their vaccine appeared to be 62 percent effective in people who received two doses, and 90 percent effective when volunteers were given half of a dose followed by a full dose.

They did not mention at the time, but later acknowledged that a manufacturing issue had resulted in “a half dose of the vaccine being administered as the first dose” to some participants.

The drug makers informed the British regulator of the issue when it was discovered, and it was agreed to complete the late-stage trial with two groups.

AstraZeneca has said that it plans to conduct a new global clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s efficacy.

Some scientists have expressed concerns about gaps in the data and the way the results were reported.