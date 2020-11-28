The British government yesterday said that it has formally asked the country’s medicines regulator to assess whether a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University should be authorized for use.
The step comes amid questions about preliminary results from trials of the vaccine, after the company and the university acknowledged that the most encouraging part of their findings stemmed from a dosing error.
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that he had asked the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to determine whether the vaccine “meets rigorous safety standards.”
The British government has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and plans to start distributing it next month if it gains approval.
The regulator said that it could not give a time frame for possible approval of the vaccine.
Oxford and AstraZeneca on Monday reported that their vaccine appeared to be 62 percent effective in people who received two doses, and 90 percent effective when volunteers were given half of a dose followed by a full dose.
They did not mention at the time, but later acknowledged that a manufacturing issue had resulted in “a half dose of the vaccine being administered as the first dose” to some participants.
The drug makers informed the British regulator of the issue when it was discovered, and it was agreed to complete the late-stage trial with two groups.
AstraZeneca has said that it plans to conduct a new global clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s efficacy.
Some scientists have expressed concerns about gaps in the data and the way the results were reported.
‘SPIKES’: Rudy Giuliani at a hearing asked about voting data in Pennsylvania, with a witness saying that 570,000 votes they selected were for Biden and 3,200 for Trump US president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Americans “won’t stand” for attempts to derail the US election outcome, as US President Donald Trump called for results to be overturned. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, that Americans “have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results.” “The people of this nation and the laws of the land won’t stand for anything else,” he said. However, Trump is challenging the results, with lawsuits under way in several states. “We have to turn the election over,” he told a hearing in Pennsylvania. “This election was rigged.” “All we need is
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades