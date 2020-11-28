Turkey’s coup defendants get life

MASSIVE TRIAL: A total of 475 defendants had been on trial for three years; all but 70 received life sentences for attempting to overthrow the Turkish government

AP, ANKARA





A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced hundreds of military and civilian personnel at an air base to life in prison, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in a 2016 failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

A total of 475 defendants, including some generals and fighter jet pilots at the Akinci Air Base, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara, had been on trial for the past three years, accused of directing the coup and bombing key government buildings, including a section of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The massive trial was one of two main trials against suspected members of a network led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed attempt.

Police secure the area in front of the Sincan Prison in Ankara on Thursday, during a final hearing for 475 people accused of participating in a 2016 attempted takeover of the government. Photo: EPA-EFE

Gulen, who was also named among the defendants, has denied involvement in the coup that resulted in about 250 deaths and injured thousands. About 30 coup-plotters were also killed.

The court convicted four men — civilians accused of liaising between Gulen’s movement and some military officers — of crimes against the state, attempts to kill the president, as well as 77 counts of murder, and sentenced them to 79 separate “aggravated” life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Fifteen officers, including one-star generals, were also sentenced to the same term.

All 19 were held responsible for the deaths of nine people who were killed by gunshots and 68 people who died in aerial attacks on parliament, a police special operations headquarters, the Ankara Police Department and an area close to Erdogan’s presidential complex.

A total of 318 other defendants were also sentenced to life in prison.

The court acquitted 70 of the defendants of all charges, while other defendants received prison terms ranging from six to 16 years.