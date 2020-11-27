World News Quick Take

Agencies





BRAZIL

Crash kills at least 40

A bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck collided on a highway in Sao Paulo State on Wednesday, killing about 40 people, officials said. Rescuers were helping people caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguai, about 350km from the city of Sao Paulo. Television images showed shards of glass, destroyed bus seats and pieces of the vehicles’ strewn on the highway. “There is no clear indication about what caused the accident, and it is being investigated,” Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria told a news conference.

UNITED STATES

New York rules suspended

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily barred New York from enforcing some attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues in Brooklyn and Queens sued to challenge attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated “red” and “orange” zones, where New York had capped attendance at 10 and 25 people respectively. The justices split 5-4 to bar the state from enforcing the restrictions against the groups for now. In an unsigned order, a majority of the court said the restrictions “single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.”

UNITED STATES

Christmas tree owl released

Rocky, a tiny saw-whet owl named after it was found on Nov. 16 by a worker setting up a Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, was released on Tuesday. The owl was apparently in the 23m-tall Norway spruce when it was cut down 275km away in upstate New York on Nov. 12. The female owl was uninjured, but had not eaten for at least three days when it was discovered and sent to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley town of Saugerties. A rehabilitator nursed it back to health for a week with plenty of mice before Rocky was cleared to continue her migratory journey south.

AUSTRALIA

Girl rescues shark

Eleven-year-old Billie Rea did not think twice in rescuing a shark trapped by the low tide in a rock pool, carrying it to deeper water. “I’ve got a shark. Come on darling,” the girl was heard saying in a video shared by her mother on social media on Tuesday. She plucked a draughtboard shark from a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach in Tasmania, about 10km south of the state’s capital, Hobart.

CZECH REPULIC

Deer steals hunter’s rifle

Police are seeking help after a deer turned the tables on hunters and snagged a pursuer’s rifle on his antlers before running away. The deer, frightened by a dog, ran toward one of the hunting party, tore his sleeve and caught a strap of a 0.22 Hornet rifle on his antlers, police said on Tuesday.

GERMANY

Stuffed pandas in protest

The owner of a Frankfurt restaurant is staging a protest against a COVID-19 lockdown by filling his tables with a hundred stuffed toy pandas, in a play on the word “pandemic.” Officials on Wednesday extended until Dec. 20 a “lockdown light” they imposed on Nov. 2 that means bars, restaurants and entertainment venues must stay closed, while shops and schools can remain open.

CAMBODIA

Trial of 120 begins

A mass trial of more than 120 Cambodian opposition figures yesterday started in Phnom Penh, amid UN concerns the proceedings were politically motivated and breached due process. The case is linked to attempts by exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy to return to the country last year from France, where he has lived since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions that he says are bogus. Many of the accused in yesterday’s trial have connections to Rainsy’s Cambodia National Rescue Party, which a court dissolved in November 2017.

SOUTH KOREA

Man sentenced for blackmail

The operator of an online chat room was yesterday sentenced to 40 years in prison for blackmailing women, including minors, into filming sexually explicit videos and selling them to others. The Seoul Central District Court convicted Cho Ju-bin, 24, of breaching laws protecting minors and organizing a criminal ring, court spokesman Kim Yong-chan said. The court ruled Cho “used various methods to lure and blackmail a large number of victims into making sexually abusive contents and distributed them to many people for an extended period,” Kim said.

INDONESIA

Minister arrested on graft

The anti-corruption commission formally named Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo as a suspect in taking bribes related to exports of lobster larvae, and alleged he used the money on a luxury shopping spree during a visit to the US. Prabowo was on Wednesday arrested upon arrival at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from a working visit to the US, Corruption Eradication Commission Deputy Chairman Nurul Ghufron told Kompas TV.