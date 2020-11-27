Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday said that the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray capital, Mekele, after his 72-hour ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender ended and he warned residents to “stay indoors.”
The statement by Ahmed’s office means that tanks and other weaponry can now close in on the city of about 500,000 people.
His government has warned of “no mercy” if residents do not move away from the Tigray leaders in time.
Photo: AFP
The statement said that thousands of Tigray militia and special forces surrendered during the 72-hour period.
“We will take utmost care to protect civilians,” it said.
Communications remain severed to Tigray, making it difficult to verify claims.
Photo: AP
Diplomats briefed on the fighting told reporters on Wednesday that federal forces were at least 30km from Mekele to the north and the south.
The UN said that shortages have become “very critical” in Tigray, as its population of 6 million people remains sealed off.
Fuel and cash are running out, more than 1 million people are now estimated to be displaced and food for nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea would be gone in a week, the UN said in a report.
More than 600,000 people who rely on food rations have not received them this month, it said.
Travel blockages are so dire that even within Mekele, the UN World Food Programme cannot obtain access to transport food from its warehouses there, it said.
Communications and travel links remain severed with the Tigray region since the deadly conflict broke out on Nov. 4.
Human Rights Watch is warning that “actions that deliberately impede relief supplies” breach international humanitarian law.
Ahmed’s 72-hour ultimatum for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front leaders to surrender ended on Wednesday.
The UN has reported people fleeing the city.
The international community is calling for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and humanitarian access.
Abiy on Wednesday rejected international “interference.”
Additional reporting by AFP
