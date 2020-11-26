World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Inmates in benefits scam

California’s system for paying unemployment benefits is so dysfunctional that the state approved more than US$140 million for at least 20,000 prisoners, local and federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. From March to August, more than 35,000 inmates were named in claims filed with the California Employment Development Department, with more than 20,000 being paid, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. At least 158 claims were filed for 133 death-row inmates, resulting in more than US$420,000 in benefits paid. “It involves rapists and child molesters, human traffickers and other violent criminals in our state prisons,” Schubert said.

UNITED STATES

No vaccine mandate

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday said that once COVID-19 vaccines become available, they would be optional in the state’s K-12 public schools. While the vaccines would be very important for Tennessee to “ultimately really be able to handle” the pandemic, he said he did not expect them to be mandatory. “Vaccines are a choice, and people have the choice and will have the choice in this state as to whether or not they should take that vaccine,” he said.

UNITED STATES

YouTube suspends OANN

YouTube on Tuesday said that it stopped One America News Network (OANN) from posting new videos for a week for falsely claiming COVID-19 has a cure. It also temporarily stopped OAN from making money from content already online, spokesperson Ivy Choi said. According to YouTube policy, OANN has two more strikes before being kicked off the social media platform.

UNITED STATES

Man admits to bomb plot

A South Carolina man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group. Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, told a hearing before a magistrate judge in San Antonio, Texas, that since May last year, he had conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Cost, Texas, to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS, and to radicalize and recruit other individuals to support the militant organization.

UNITED STATES

New York fines synagogue

An Orthodox Jewish synagogue has been fined US$15,000 after thousands gathered to attend an indoor wedding on Nov. 8, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The Hasidic place of worship organized the event without the knowledge of city officials, he said. City and state leaders said the measures were necessary to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, which coincided with Orthodox Jews gathering in large numbers to celebrate important holy days.

UNITED STATES

Fox News viewership drops

Fox News daytime viewership fell 32 percent from the two weeks prior to the Nov. 3 elections to the two weeks after, Nielsen Holdings PLC said. The post-election, weekday average daytime viewership of 1.63 million was about equivalent to that of CNN (1.68 million, up 33 percent) and MSNBC (1.71 million, up 9 percent), it said. Newsmax, the conservative network that US President Donald Trump has been touting, saw its daytime average viewership jump from 88,000 to 474,000 during the period, Nielsen said.