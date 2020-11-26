UNITED STATES
Inmates in benefits scam
California’s system for paying unemployment benefits is so dysfunctional that the state approved more than US$140 million for at least 20,000 prisoners, local and federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. From March to August, more than 35,000 inmates were named in claims filed with the California Employment Development Department, with more than 20,000 being paid, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. At least 158 claims were filed for 133 death-row inmates, resulting in more than US$420,000 in benefits paid. “It involves rapists and child molesters, human traffickers and other violent criminals in our state prisons,” Schubert said.
UNITED STATES
No vaccine mandate
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday said that once COVID-19 vaccines become available, they would be optional in the state’s K-12 public schools. While the vaccines would be very important for Tennessee to “ultimately really be able to handle” the pandemic, he said he did not expect them to be mandatory. “Vaccines are a choice, and people have the choice and will have the choice in this state as to whether or not they should take that vaccine,” he said.
UNITED STATES
YouTube suspends OANN
YouTube on Tuesday said that it stopped One America News Network (OANN) from posting new videos for a week for falsely claiming COVID-19 has a cure. It also temporarily stopped OAN from making money from content already online, spokesperson Ivy Choi said. According to YouTube policy, OANN has two more strikes before being kicked off the social media platform.
UNITED STATES
Man admits to bomb plot
A South Carolina man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group. Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, told a hearing before a magistrate judge in San Antonio, Texas, that since May last year, he had conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Cost, Texas, to share bomb-making information for the purposes of domestic and foreign attacks on behalf of IS, and to radicalize and recruit other individuals to support the militant organization.
UNITED STATES
New York fines synagogue
An Orthodox Jewish synagogue has been fined US$15,000 after thousands gathered to attend an indoor wedding on Nov. 8, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The Hasidic place of worship organized the event without the knowledge of city officials, he said. City and state leaders said the measures were necessary to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, which coincided with Orthodox Jews gathering in large numbers to celebrate important holy days.
UNITED STATES
Fox News viewership drops
Fox News daytime viewership fell 32 percent from the two weeks prior to the Nov. 3 elections to the two weeks after, Nielsen Holdings PLC said. The post-election, weekday average daytime viewership of 1.63 million was about equivalent to that of CNN (1.68 million, up 33 percent) and MSNBC (1.71 million, up 9 percent), it said. Newsmax, the conservative network that US President Donald Trump has been touting, saw its daytime average viewership jump from 88,000 to 474,000 during the period, Nielsen said.
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
Hundreds of flights at one of China’s busiest airports were canceled yesterday as Shanghai raced to bring a local COVID-19 outbreak under control. Health officials have tested thousands of staff at Pudong International Airport since a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in the city was linked to several cargo handlers. China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has largely brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control through travel restrictions and lockdowns, but it is now battling a number of domestic outbreaks in different cities. Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found
On the morning of Oct. 23, a 56-year-old employee at West Japan Railway was inspecting trains when he encountered an Asian black bear just outside Tsuruga Station in Japan’s northwestern Fukui Prefecture. He escaped with just a scratch, but about 10 minutes later, the same bear fractured the leg of a worker at a nearby construction site. Four days before the incident, a male bear entered a four-story shopping center in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture. The 1.3m-tall bear holed up in a storage room for 13 hours, until it was shot by a local hunting group. Between April and September, wild bears were spotted 13,670