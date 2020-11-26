International pressure mounted on Ethiopia’s warring parties to cease fighting and protect civilians in Tigray, where the army says it has encircled the area’s capital ahead of a threatened bombardment.
Forces loyal to Tigray’s ruling party have been battling Ethiopian soldiers in the northern region for nearly three weeks, sparking a refugee exodus, civilian atrocities and fears of broader instability in the Horn of Africa.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday gave the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender — an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident region, who has said his people are “ready to die” for their homeland.
As the deadline loomed, the UN Security Council held its first meeting on the crisis, despite disagreement between European and African members over whether the closed-door discussion should take place.
Ahmed yesterday rejected the calls for dialogue and a halt to the fighting, saying that his country would handle the conflict on its own.
Ethiopia “appreciates the well-meaning concerns of our friends,” the statement from Ahmed’s office said.
However, “we reject any interference in our internal affairs, it said. “The international community should stand by until the government of Ethiopia submits its requests for assistance to the community of nations.”
“We respectfully urge the international community to refrain from any unwelcome and unlawful acts of interference,” it said.
Ethiopia’s army said that tanks were within 60km of the regional capital, Mekele, where it has promised a “no mercy” assault on TPLF forces.
“The highly aggressive rhetoric on both sides regarding the fight for Mekele is dangerously provocative, and risks placing already vulnerable and frightened civilians in grave danger,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.
Amnesty International urged Ethiopia against using artillery and aerial bombings in Mekele, appealing for both sides to consider the city’s 500,000 inhabitants and the many more seeking refuge there from fighting elsewhere.
“Deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects is prohibited under international humanitarian law, and constitutes war crimes,” said Deprose Muchena, head of Amnesty International’s east and southern Africa office.
The government said that “a large number of Tigray militia and special forces” had surrendered after Abiy’s 72-hour ultimatum.
The TPLF on Monday said that it had routed an army battalion and claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Bahir Dar — the capital of Amhara region to the south of Tigray — where local forces are fighting alongside Ethiopian troops.
Tigray remains under a communications blackout and media access to the region has been restricted, making independent verification of claims from both sides difficult.
Abiy has resisted growing calls for mediation since ordering troops, tanks and warplanes into Tigray on Nov. 4 in response to what he said were attacks on federal military camps orchestrated by the TPLF.
The African Union, which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, has dispatched three former African presidents as special envoys to try to broker talks on the Tigray crisis.
