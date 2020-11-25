US president-elect Joe Biden is set to formally introduce his national security team to the nation, building out a team of alumni of the administration of former US president Barack Obama that signals his shift away from US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies and a return to US engagement on the global stage.
The picks for national security and foreign policy posts include former US secretary of state John Kerry to take the lead on combating climate change.
Kerry and several other people set to join the upcoming administration were to be discussed by Biden and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris at an event yesterday afternoon.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Outside the realm of national security and foreign policy, Biden is expected to choose Janet Yellen as the first female US secretary of the treasury.
She was nominated by Obama to lead the US Federal Reserve, the first female in that position, and served from 2014 to 2018.
Biden’s emerging Cabinet marks a return to a more traditional approach to governing, relying on veteran policymakers with deep expertise, and strong relationships in Washington and global capitals, and with a roster that includes several women and ethnic minorities — some of whom are breaking historic barriers in their posts — Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of the nation.
Biden is to nominate longtime adviser Antony Blinken to be US secretary of state; lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be US secretary of homeland security; Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US ambassador to the UN; and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.
Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, is to be nominated as US director of national intelligence, the first female to hold that post.
Thomas-Greenfield is black and Mayorkas is Cuban American.
Those being introduced “are experienced, crisis-tested leaders who are ready to hit the ground running on day one,” the transition team said in a statement. “These officials will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time — from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and climate change.”
In the weeks ahead, Biden could also name Michele Flournoy as the first female to lead the US department of defense.
Pete Buttigieg, a former Indiana mayor and presidential candidate, has also been mentioned as a contender for a Cabinet agency.
In making the choices public on Monday, Biden moved forward with plans to fill out his administration even as Trump refused to concede defeat in the Nov. 3 election, has pursued baseless legal challenges in several key states and worked to stymie the transition process.
Trump later on Monday said that he was directing his team to cooperate on the transition, but vowed to keep up the fight. His comment came after the US General Services Administration ascertained that Biden was the apparent winner of the election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from Trump’s administration and allowing Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20.
Biden’s nominations were generally met with silence on Capitol Hill, where the US Senate’s balance of power hinges on two runoff races that are to be decided in January.
The best known of the bunch is Kerry, who made climate change one of his top priorities while serving as Obama’s secretary of state, during which he also negotiated the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord.
Trump withdrew from both agreements, which he said represented a failure of US diplomacy in a direct shot at Kerry, whom he called the worst secretary of state in US history.
“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is,” Kerry said. “I’m proud to partner with the president-elect, our allies and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the president’s climate envoy.”
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where
On the morning of Oct. 23, a 56-year-old employee at West Japan Railway was inspecting trains when he encountered an Asian black bear just outside Tsuruga Station in Japan’s northwestern Fukui Prefecture. He escaped with just a scratch, but about 10 minutes later, the same bear fractured the leg of a worker at a nearby construction site. Four days before the incident, a male bear entered a four-story shopping center in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture. The 1.3m-tall bear holed up in a storage room for 13 hours, until it was shot by a local hunting group. Between April and September, wild bears were spotted 13,670
‘OCEAN OF STORMS’: The Chang’e 5 seeks to collect about 5kg of samples from a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain, known as Oceanus Procellarum China plans to launch an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth’s natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, would seek to collect material that could help scientists understand the moon’s origins and formation. The mission would test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the US and the Soviet Union decades