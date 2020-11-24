Palestinian officials call for limits on holiday celebrations

AP, RAMALLAH, West Bank





The Palestinian Ministry of Health has recommended strict limits on Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrations in the biblical town revered by Christians as Jesus’ birthplace are usually attended by thousands of people from around the world.

This year, the ministry has recommended that the upcoming Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Manger Square be limited to 50 people, with the lights of the tree and area restaurants closed at 9pm throughout the Christmas season.

People on Nov. 30 last year celebrate the lighting of a Christmas tree outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Photo: AP

In its recommendations on Saturday, it said that religious services on Christmas Eve should also have limited attendance.

Bethlehem’s economy, filled with hotels, gift shops and restaurants, relies heavily on the Christmas season. The cancelation or scaling back of the celebrations would deal another blow to an economy that already has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis this year.

Palestinian officials are expected to make a final decision on Christmas celebrations in the coming days.

Israel’s international airport — the main entry point for foreign travelers — has been closed to tourists for months, limiting the potential numbers of pilgrims in any case.

The West Bank is in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases, while Israel is only slowly emerging from a lockdown imposed in September to control a raging outbreak.