AUSTRALIA

Shark kills man near Broome

A man has died after being bitten by a shark at Cable Beach near Broome, authorities said yesterday. Western Australia police were called to Cable Beach in the morning after reports of the attack. The man was pulled from the water and given medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries. Shark attacks are rare on the 22km stretch of sand, but authorities are generally forced to close the beach once or twice a year when saltwater crocodiles are spotted nearby.

AUSTRALIA

Military told to ‘own’ report

The nation’s top military official yesterday said that the country’s defense force must “own” a recent report on soldiers committing crimes in Afghanistan and pledged changes to ensure that atrocities do not happen again. Defense Force Chief General Angus Campbell said that he would ensure the report was dealt with thoroughly, and take responsibility for duty and performance as the commander in the Middle East in 2011. The report, published on Thursday after an inquiry into the conduct of special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, found that senior commandos forced junior soldiers to kill captives to “blood” them for combat.

FINLAND

Ferry passengers stranded

A passenger ferry on Saturday ran aground next to islands between Sweden and Finland, leaving nearly 430 people stranded overnight, the owner and coast guard said. The Viking Line’s Grace, sailing between Turku and Stockholm, hit rocks around 2:10pm shortly before a stopover in Mariehamn, in the Aland archipelago, the coast guard said. “There is no water leak and no immediate threat” to passengers, the coast guard wrote on Twitter. The ferry was carrying 331 passengers and 98 crew, a Viking Line spokeswoman said. “The ship’s situation is stable. On Sunday we will tell the passengers which ship they can take to return to Sweden and Finland,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Man charged for child porn

A 46-year-old Florida high-school teacher, soccer coach and church youth leader has been charged with 408 counts of child pornography possession. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Saturday told a news conference that Shawn Fitzgerald possessed hundreds of pornographic images on his cellphone. A tip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Fitzgerald, Judd said. It did not appear that Fitzgerald had harmed any children himself, Judd said. The images depict children as young as 10 months old being sexually abused by adults and engaging in acts with other children, the sheriff said.

VATICAN CITY

Pope appeals to youth

Pope Francis on Saturday urged young economists, entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote post-COVID-19 pandemic development models that involve the poor in a video message to a forum of young people in Assisi, Italy. The poor should be invited to participate in discussions about creating a “different economic narrative,” he said. Young people should help change production systems and consumption patterns to make them more sustainable, Francis said, adding that “we are not condemned to economic models whose immediate interest is limited to profit and promoting favorable public policies, unconcerned with their human, social and environmental cost.”