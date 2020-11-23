AUSTRALIA
Shark kills man near Broome
A man has died after being bitten by a shark at Cable Beach near Broome, authorities said yesterday. Western Australia police were called to Cable Beach in the morning after reports of the attack. The man was pulled from the water and given medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries. Shark attacks are rare on the 22km stretch of sand, but authorities are generally forced to close the beach once or twice a year when saltwater crocodiles are spotted nearby.
Military told to ‘own’ report
The nation’s top military official yesterday said that the country’s defense force must “own” a recent report on soldiers committing crimes in Afghanistan and pledged changes to ensure that atrocities do not happen again. Defense Force Chief General Angus Campbell said that he would ensure the report was dealt with thoroughly, and take responsibility for duty and performance as the commander in the Middle East in 2011. The report, published on Thursday after an inquiry into the conduct of special forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016, found that senior commandos forced junior soldiers to kill captives to “blood” them for combat.
FINLAND
Ferry passengers stranded
A passenger ferry on Saturday ran aground next to islands between Sweden and Finland, leaving nearly 430 people stranded overnight, the owner and coast guard said. The Viking Line’s Grace, sailing between Turku and Stockholm, hit rocks around 2:10pm shortly before a stopover in Mariehamn, in the Aland archipelago, the coast guard said. “There is no water leak and no immediate threat” to passengers, the coast guard wrote on Twitter. The ferry was carrying 331 passengers and 98 crew, a Viking Line spokeswoman said. “The ship’s situation is stable. On Sunday we will tell the passengers which ship they can take to return to Sweden and Finland,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Man charged for child porn
A 46-year-old Florida high-school teacher, soccer coach and church youth leader has been charged with 408 counts of child pornography possession. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Saturday told a news conference that Shawn Fitzgerald possessed hundreds of pornographic images on his cellphone. A tip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Fitzgerald, Judd said. It did not appear that Fitzgerald had harmed any children himself, Judd said. The images depict children as young as 10 months old being sexually abused by adults and engaging in acts with other children, the sheriff said.
VATICAN CITY
Pope appeals to youth
Pope Francis on Saturday urged young economists, entrepreneurs and business leaders to promote post-COVID-19 pandemic development models that involve the poor in a video message to a forum of young people in Assisi, Italy. The poor should be invited to participate in discussions about creating a “different economic narrative,” he said. Young people should help change production systems and consumption patterns to make them more sustainable, Francis said, adding that “we are not condemned to economic models whose immediate interest is limited to profit and promoting favorable public policies, unconcerned with their human, social and environmental cost.”
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where