An Armenian fighter in camouflage with a Kalashnikov assault rifle slung over his shoulder peered through binoculars over toward an encampment of Azerbaijani troops.
The rugged valley in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region delineates the new and ambiguous border that separates the Armenian fighters and Azerbaijani forces after a peace deal ended weeks of fierce clashes.
However, wedged in the no man’s land between the soldiers is the pomegranate farm planted a decade ago by Vardges Harutyunyan, who was nervous that he would not be able to harvest the fruit this year.
Photo: AFP
“Now Azerbaijani soldiers are standing there,” Harutyunyan, 64, told reporters, looking toward the rows of carefully tended trees in the distance. “If this is theirs, what can we do?”
Clashes erupted in late September between separatists backed by Armenia who had held the territory for about 30 years and Azerbaijan’s army determined to wrest the mountainous region back under its control.
Several thousand were killed and many more displaced in the six weeks of fighting that was brought to a halt by a Russia-brokered peace agreement that saw the Armenians cede swathes of territory captured by Azerbaijan.
The new geography of Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts that were held by the separatists is being overseen by a force of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, many of whom previously served in Syria.
However, until they arrive to mark out land in the valley near the town of Askeran, Harutyunyan and the future of his fruit trees hangs in limbo.
Standing around the smoldering remains of a fire burning in rugged terrain, the former deputy head of the district’s police conceded that the end of the war had ushered in new uncertainty.
“We gave away half of the country,” Harutyunyan said.
In the hopes of finding clarity over access to his plot of land, Harutyunyan appealed to Arvid Gulyan, deputy head of agriculture in the district whose offices are in Askeran.
In Gulyan’s office, Harutyunyan traced a finger over a map of the region on the wall to locate his farm.
The local official was sympathetic, but unable to offer a solution.
“He wanted to know if the garden is on our side or on the side of the Azerbaijani side. But it’s not clear,” he told reporters. “The borders haven’t been established yet.”
The poor town nestled between steep slopes is decorated with Christian crosses, war memorials and flags of the province that declared autonomy in the 1990s, but was never recognized internationally. The separatists announced self-rule in a post-Soviet war that claimed 30,000 lives and saw Azerbaijani residents flee the region en masse.
With the realities of the deal still filtering through, the question of borders and many other things remains unclear.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to cede disputed territory has sparked a political crisis, with his career hanging in the balance.
French President Emmanuel Macron last week also raised questions over “ambiguities” in the agreement, pointing in particular to questions over refugees and Turkey’s role in the truce.
In Askeran, Gulyan told reporters that there had been unexplained power cuts and erratic gas supplies.
“We don’t know what will happen next,” he said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where