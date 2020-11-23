The daily tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan hit a record for the fourth day at 2,508, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said yesterday.
Japan has had fewer than 2,000 COVID-19-related deaths so far, avoiding the toll of harder hit nations, but fears are growing about another surge.
A flurry of criticism from opposition legislators and the public has slammed the government for being too slow in halting its “GoTo” tourism campaign, which encouraged travel and dining out with discounts.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday scrapped the campaign, but only after many people had already made travel reservations for a three-day Labor Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Airports and restaurants have been packed.
Some say the government should have offered to pay for cancelations, or stepped up testing instead, if the goal is to keep the economy going amid a pandemic.
Tutorials are circulating online on the proper way to eat and drink at restaurants while wearing masks.
India has registered 45,209 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours amid a festival season surge in the country’s capital and many other parts.
At least three Indian states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat — have imposed night curfews in many cities.
The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday also registered 501 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 133,227.
While the overall pace of new cases appears to be slowing, experts have cautioned that official figures might be offering false hope since many infections are undetected.
South Australia and Victoria states eased COVID-19 restrictions yesterday as Australia heads into summer in a better position to fight the virus.
Victoria, which was hardest hit, has gone 23 days without a new infection. In response, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced a number of changes to restrictions.
Mask-wearing outdoors, which until now has been mandatory, is no longer required where social distancing is possible. Masks must still be worn indoors and carried at all times.
Home gatherings of up to 15 people would be allowed and up to 50 people can gather outdoors. Up to 150 people would be allowed at weddings, funerals or indoor religious services.
Residents of South Australia emerged from a state-wide lockdown at midnight on Saturday, and are able to visit bars and restaurants in groups of up to 10 and host gatherings up of to 50 people with social distancing.
Gyms and beauty salons can open and students are to return to schools from today.
The border between Victoria and New South Wales states, closed at the height of the Victoria outbreak three months ago, was to reopen yesterday.
“We never want to see this ever again. We hope this is the last time that in our lifetime this border is closed,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral
For thousands of years, the dainty Fritillaria delavayi has grown slowly on the rocky slopes of the Hengduan mountains in China, producing a bright green flower after its fifth year. The conspicuous small plant has one deadly enemy: people, who harvest the flower for traditional Chinese medicine. As commercial harvesting has intensified, Fritillaria delavayi has vanished — by rapidly evolving to produce gray and brown leaves and flowers that cannot be so easily seen by pickers. Scientists have discovered that the color of the plant’s leaves has become more camouflaged — matching the background rocks on which they grow — in areas where