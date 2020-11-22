World News Quick Take

NEPAL

Plastics found at Everest

Traces of microplastics have been found close to the top of Mount Everest, likely originating from equipment used by the hundreds of climbers who summit the world’s highest peak every year, a study showed on Friday. In the first study of microplastics on Everest, by a research team part of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the tiny pollutants were found as high as 8,440m above sea level, although concentration levels were higher at the mountain’s base camp. The findings, which reveal the potential threat to Everest posed by plastic pollutants, were published in the environmental journal One Earth.

GERMANY

Police investigate doctor

Police have opened a murder inquiry against a senior doctor in the western city of Essen over the killing of two seriously ill COVID-19 patients with a lethal injection, authorities said. The doctor, 44, who had been working at the University Hospital in Essen since February, is suspected of having killed two men, aged 47 and 50, who were in intensive care with very severe cases of the disease, Essen police said on Friday. They said the man, who was arrested on Wednesday, had confessed to one of the killings, saying that he had wanted to spare the patient and his relatives further suffering. The Bild daily reported that the doctor had informed the patients’ families before killing them with a lethal injection.

NETHERLANDS

Panda cub makes debut

Chewing on his paw and falling asleep on his face, the first giant panda born in the country made his public debut on Friday at the age of almost seven months. Fan Xing went on show at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen after it reopened following a COVID-19 shutdown. “I think he looks fine... Mum is around, he feels safe so that’s nice,” Ouwehands zoological manager Jose Kok said. “I’m also very proud because it was a cub that was a result of a natural mating,” Kok said. He must return to China in four years as part of an international breeding program.

NETHERLANDS

Man sentenced in cold case

A court has sentenced a man to 12 years in jail over the death of a boy who disappeared from a youth camp two decades ago in a cold case that shocked the country. Jos Brech, 58, was found guilty of kidnapping 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen “in an act that led to his death,” sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Limburg Regional Court judges cleared former scout worker Brech of manslaughter charges saying there was not enough evidence to convict him for the boy’s death. Verstappen’s body was found on Aug. 11, 1998, a day after he disappeared from a youth camp in southern Limburg Province. He likely died from suffocation, but the cause of death could not be established, the judges said.

UNITED STATES

Police pursue shooter

Eight people were on Friday injured in a shooting at a US mall in Wisconsin, police said, adding that they were still hunting for the shooter. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter that officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the “active” response by local police. “When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement. The wounded included seven adults and a teenager who had been rushed to a hospital, it said.