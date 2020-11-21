World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Crew finds birds in bottles

Dozens of parrots stuffed into plastic water bottles have been discovered on a ship docked in the Papua region, authorities said yesterday. Police in the town of Fakfak said that the vessel’s crew reported hearing noises coming from a large box where 64 live black-capped lories and another 10 dead birds were found on Thursday morning. Black-capped lories are a type of parrot native to New Guinea and nearby smaller islands. No arrests had been made so far and the birds’ intended destination was unclear, local police spokesman Dodik Junaidi said.

CHINA

Truck hits procession, kills 9

Authorities said that nine people were killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession early yesterday morning. The accident in Henan Province’s Huabin County left another four people injured, a county government statement said. Authorities were investigating why the truck failed to avoid the procession, which was moving along a local highway at around 5am, it said. The Chinese Public Security Ministry sent a team to look into the incident, in an apparent show of concern over its potential effect on public order in the province, one of the most populous with more than 100 million people, the release said.

AUSTRALIA

Lie led to lockdown

South Australia’s six-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown would be cut short, officials said yesterday, blaming a pizza parlor worker who misled contact tracers about how he contracted COVID-19. South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said that a tough lockdown for almost 2 million people would end late today, at least two days earlier than planned. Marshall said that a man who claimed he was a customer at a pizza parlor — leading authorities to believe the strain was virulent enough to be transmitted via a takeaway box — in fact worked there. “One of the close contacts linked to the Woodville pizza bar deliberately misled our contact-tracing team,” Marshall said. “Their story didn’t add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied.” It is unlikely the man will face charges, police said. Red-faced authorities said that the costly lockdown had still been necessary.

INDIA

Nation hits 9 million cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began crossed 9 million yesterday. Nevertheless the country’s new daily cases have seen a steady decline for weeks and the total number of cases represents 0.6 percent of the nation’s 1.3 billion population. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfar reported 45,882 new infections and 584 fatalities in the past 24 hours yesterday. The death toll since the pandemic began is more than 132,000.

UNITED STATES

Firebomb plot busted

A Nebraska pharmacist and a Maryland drug dealer each face a decade or more in prison for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so that they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market. William Burgamy, of Hanover, Maryland, and Hyrum Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska, each pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Prosecutors in April arrested Burgamy and charged him with running a Dark Web market space that sold hundreds of thousands US dollars’ worth of illicit drugs. Authorities later discovered a plot to firebomb a rival business of Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy.

RUSSIA

Spy handed 13-year term

Authorities sentenced a man to 13 years in prison for trying to pass military secrets about the country’s Northern Fleet to the US, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said yesterday. The agency said in a statement that a court in Bryansk, southwest of Moscow, on Tuesday found Yuri Eschenko guilty of state treason. Eschenko pleaded guilty, the FSB said, adding that he held a job servicing radio-electronic systems used by the Northern Fleet. The FSB said that he from 2015 to 2017 copied secret documents with intent to sell them to a third party and last year made contact with the CIA.

ETHIOPIA

Millions of children in need

The outbreak of fighting in the the country’s Tigray Region has left 2.3 million children in urgent need of assistance, UNICEF said yesterday. Tigray has been rocked by intense fighting since last week , when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the launch of military operations against the regional government. “Restricted access and the ongoing communication blackout have left an estimated 2.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance and out of reach,” UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said.

MEXICO

COVID-19 death toll climbs

Authorities on Thursday said that the country’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to more than 100,000, becoming the world’s fourth country to pass the grim milestone. “Today in Mexico we have 100,000 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19,” Deputy Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference. Authorities announced 576 more deaths in its daily update, taking the total to 100,104, behind only the US, Brazil and India. The overall number of infections stands at 1,019,543 in the nation of more than 128 million, up 4,472 from the previous day.

UNITED STATES

N Korea businesses blocked

The Department of the Treasury on Thursday placed two entities that either send or help send North Korean workers to Russia on its sanctions blacklist for involvement in what it called “forced labor.” The Treasury placed sanctions on Korea Cholsan General Trading Corp, a North Korean company operating in Russia, and Russian construction company Mokran. The two had “engaged in, facilitated, or been responsible for the exportation of forced labor from North Korea, including exportation to generate revenue for the Government of North Korea or Workers Party of Korea,” the Treasury said in a statement. The sanctions block any assets that the firms might hold under US jurisdiction and ban US entities from doing business with them.