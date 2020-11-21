The US National Science Foundation (NSF) on Thursday announced that it would close down the Arecibo Observatory, a massive radio telescope in Puerto Rico, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries after suffering two destructive mishaps in the past few months.
Operations at the observatory, one of the largest in the world, were halted in August when one of its supportive cables slipped loose from its socket, falling and gashing a 30m hole in its reflector dish.
Another cable broke earlier this month, tearing a new hole in the dish and damaging nearby cables, as engineers scrambled to devise a plan to preserve the crippled structure.
Photo: AFP
“NSF has concluded that this recent damage ... cannot be addressed without risking the lives and safety of work crews and staff,” the foundation’s assistant director Sean Jones said.
“NSF has decided to begin the process of planning for a controlled decommissioning of the 305 meter telescope,” Jones said.
Engineers have not yet determined the cause of the initial cable’s failure, a foundation spokesperson said.
The observatory’s vast reflector dish and a 900-tonne structure hanging nearly 140m above it, nestled in a humid forest, had been used by scientists and astronomers around the world to analyze distant planets, find potentially hazardous asteroids and hunt for signatures of extraterrestrial life.
In 1999, he telescope was instrumental in detecting the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, laying the groundwork for NASA to send a robotic probe there to collect and eventually return its first sample of an asteroid.
An engineering firm hired by the University of Central Florida, which manages the observatory for the NSF under a five-year US$20 million agreement, last week concluded in a report “that if an additional main cable fails, a catastrophic collapse of the entire structure will soon follow.”
Citing safety concerns, the firm ruled out efforts to repair the observatory and recommended a controlled demolition.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral