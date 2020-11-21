Star Wars robot R2-D2 cannot deliver Thanksgiving dinner to your door, but his relatives are doing the packing.
Immune from COVID-19, industrial robotic arms are assembling donated holiday food in a Boston suburb, allowing elderly volunteers to stay home during a pandemic that has doubled the number of hungry US households.
In Bedford, Massachusetts, the whirring arms studded with suction cups pick, sort and pack such Thanksgiving staples as potatoes and stuffing. Humans then ship the dinners to two nonprofit groups to distribute to people in need.
Photo: AFP
The project, Picking with Purpose, is a partnership between artificial intelligence firm Berkshire Grey, the Greater Boston Food Bank and City Harvest in New York City, feeding some of the estimated 54 million people in the US struggling to afford food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s like a double whammy,” Berkshire Grey president Steve Johnson said, citing the health risks and an increase in the people experiencing hunger.
“A lot of the people that help in food banks are typically retirees or volunteers in that age group,” he said.
Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the virus that has killed more than 250,000 in the US.
Berkshire Grey donated more than 18 tonnes of food for the Thanksgiving project. About 3,000 boxes, with four meals each, go to City Harvest and 1,000 boxes to the Boston Food Bank, feeding 16,000 people on the US holiday on Thursday next week.
Many had never needed food handouts before.
Before the pandemic, the Boston Food Bank, New England’s largest hunger-relief organization, was feeding about 300,000 in a city with a population of 710,000, according to WorldPopulationReview.com.
“Now these numbers are shy of 700,000 people” in and around Boston who need help, the organization’s chief operating officer Carol Tienken said. “This is the entire city of Boston that we’re having to feed right now because people can’t access food.”
In New York City, 2 million people do not know where their next meal is coming from, up from 1.5 million before COVID-19 gripped the city.
“We’re seeing a lot of new families, children, people that look like you and I, with the amount of people that are out of work,” City Harvest donor relations director Racine Droz said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
14 GRIEVANCES: Australia’s values, democracy and sovereignty ‘are not up for trade,’ the prime minister said, after Beijing accused Canberra of poisoning bilateral relations Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not compromise national security and sovereignty, as Beijing ramped up its criticism of his government and warned it against making China an enemy. “Australia will always be ourselves,” Morrison said in a television interview yesterday with the Nine Network. “We will always set our own laws and our own rules according to our national interests — not at the behest of any other nation, whether that’s the US or China or anyone else.” A Chinese diplomat in Canberra gave a document to Australian media outlets outlining 14 grievances and accusing Canberra of “poisoning bilateral