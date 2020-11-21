Azerbaijan enters first area handed over by Armenia

UP IN FLAMES: Armenian residents gathered their belongings before fleeing, including picking all the fruit of their persimmon and pomegranate trees

AFP, BAKU





Azerbaijani troops have entered a district bordering Nagorno-Karabakh handed back by Armenian separatists after almost 30 years as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal to end weeks of brutal fighting in the region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said yesterday.

Troops moved into the district of Aghdam, one of three due to be handed back, the ministry said, a day after columns of Armenian soldiers and tanks rolled out of the territory.

Armenia is to also hand over the Kalbajar district wedged between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia on Wednesday next week and the Lachin district by Dec. 1.

A man on Thursday walks near a burning house in the village of Nor-Karmiravan outside Agdam, as the territory was yesterday to be returned to Azerbaijan as stipulated in a Moscow-brokered peace deal signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday last week. Photo: AFP

On Thursday, Armenian residents of Aghdam hurriedly picked pomegranates and persimmons from trees surrounding their homes and packed vans with furniture, before fleeing ahead of the official deadline to cede the mountainous province.

“We wanted to build a sauna, kitchen. But now I had to dismantle everything. And I’ll burn down the house with everything I own when I leave,” Gagik Grigoryan, a 40-year-old electrical worker, said before abandoning his home.

Fierce clashes between Azerbaijan’s forces and Armenian separatists broke out in late September in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The brutal war lasted six weeks, leaving thousands dead and displacing many more.

The longstanding ex-Soviet rivals finally agreed to end hostilities last week under the framework of a Russian-brokered accord that sees Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region and requires Armenia to cede swathes of territory.

Separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts captured the territory and claimed independence that has not been recognized internationally, even by Armenia, following a post-Soviet 1990s war that left 30,000 dead.

As part of last week’s peace deal, Armenia agreed to return 15 to 20 percent of the Nagorno-Karabakh territory captured by Azerbaijan in recent fighting, including the historical town of Shusha.

The exchange of territory was due to begin tomorrow, with Armenians in Kalbajar fleeing en masse before the official deadline for Azerbaijan’s takeover.

However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev postponed the deadline by one week over “humanitarian” considerations.

The Russian peacekeeping force of 2,000 troops has deployed to the administrative center of the region, Stepanakert, and set up checkpoints and observation posts along the strategic Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

While Armenians in the provinces to be handed over to Azerbaijan have left in an exodus, the Russian mission on Thursday said that it had bussed 3,000 residents back to Stepanakert and other regions who had fled during the six weeks of heavy shelling.

Most of Azerbaijan’s south-western district of Aghdam has been under the control of Armenian separatists since 1993. Before the post-Soviet war it was inhabited by about 130,000 people — mostly ethnic Azerbaijanis who were expelled from their homes.

The Armenian Ministry of Health earlier this week said that more than 2,400 of the country’s fighters had been killed in the conflict. Azerbaijan has not revealed its military fatalities.

After the peace accord was signed last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said total fatalities that include dozens of civilians had surpassed 4,000 people.