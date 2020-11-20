Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown, a satirical, cinematic novel written in the form of a screenplay, has won the US’ National Book Award for fiction.
Tamara Payne’s and her father, the late Les Payne’s, Malcolm X biography, The Dead Are Arising, was cited for nonfiction and Kacen Callender’s King and the Dragonflies for young people’s literature.
The poetry prize went to Don Mee Choi’s DMZ Colony and the winner for best translated work was Yu Miri’s Tokyo Ueno Station, translated from Japanese by Morgan Giles.
Honorary medals were given on Wednesday night to mystery novelist Walter Mosley and to the former chief executive of Simon & Schuster, Carolyn Reidy, who died in May at age 71.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of publishing’s most high-profile gatherings was streamed online, with presenters and winners speaking everywhere from New York to Japan.
The traditional dinner ceremony is the nonprofit National Book Foundation’s most important source of income and is usually held at Cipriani Wall Street, where publishers and other officials pay thousands of dollars for tables or individual seats.
The foundation instead has been asking for donations of US$50 or more. As of Wednesday evening, just over US$490,000 had been pledged from 851 donors.
“It’s hard in a pandemic. We were scared we wouldn’t be able to do this show,” said foundation executive director Lisa Lucas, speaking online from the children’s room of the Los Angeles Public Library.
Along with the pandemic and the presidential election, diversity has been an ongoing theme in the book world this year and remained so Wednesday night, from Lucas urging publishers to work at transforming a historically white industry to the winners themselves.
Yu’s novel is a sendup of Chinese stereotypes, and of the immigrants’ conflict between wanting to assimilate and asserting their true selves.
DMZ Colony combines poetry, prose and images in its exploration of the history between the US and South Korea.
The award for The Dead Are Arising is the second time in a decade a Malcolm X biography has received a high honor for nonfiction and the second time the honor was, at least in part, posthumous.
Les Payne, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, died in 2018.
“This is such a bittersweet moment,” Tamara Payne said upon accepting the award on Wednesday night. “I really wish my father was here for this.”
Few references were made to the recent election, though politics did help inspire Yu. He had struggled with Interior Chinatown, wondering if there was a reason to tell an immigration story, until the surprise victory of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016.
“Before then, I felt it lacked a real reason for being,” Yu told said in a recent interview. “It seemed that reference to things in the past like the Chinese Exclusion Act [a racist law passed in 1882] had relevance. I started thinking: ‘This does still matter. This is a story you should try to tell.’”
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
ARTILLERY BATTLE: Both sides accuse each other of an ‘unprovoked’ attack that came five days after six people were killed along the ceasefire line separating the nations Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. Artillery and machine gun clashes were reported all along the 740km Line of Control that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades, officials from the two sides said. Hundreds of villagers were moved away from the ceasefire line in Indian-controlled territory, while Pakistani officials said that dozens of homes were set ablaze by Indian shelling on their side. The new peak in tensions came only five days