Thai PM signals stricter response

CRITICIZING THE KING: Authorities have so far not enforced a ‘lese majeste’ law against demonstrators, who’s leaders have been charged with other offenses

Reuters, BANGKOK





Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday said that all laws would be used against protesters who break them, as demonstrations escalate for his removal and for reforms to curb the powers of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Activists voiced concern that this could mean the resumption of prosecutions under some of the world’s harshest lese majeste legislation.

The protests are the greatest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years and have broken a long-standing taboo by criticizing the monarchy, which can carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

A Buddhist shrine inside the Royal Thai police headquarters in Bangkok is depicted yesterday, after anti-government protesters splattered it with paint. Photo: EPA-EFE

Prayuth’s announcement came a day after thousands of protesters threw paint at Thai police headquarters in what they said was a response to the use of water cannon and teargas that on Thursday injured dozens in the most violent protests since July.

Some protesters also sprayed anti-monarchy graffiti.

“The situation is not improving,” Prayuth said in a statement. “There is a risk of escalation to more violence. If not addressed, it could damage the country and the beloved monarchy. The government will intensify its actions and use all laws, all articles, to take action against protesters who broke the law.”

It did not specify whether this included Article 112 of the Thai criminal code, which forbids insulting the monarchy.

Prayuth earlier this year said that it was not being used for the moment at the request of the king.

“This could mean they are using Article 112 to arrest protest leaders,” activist Tanawat Wongchai said on Twitter. “Is this a compromise?”

Although the Royal Palace has not commented on the protests, the king on Nov. 2 referred to Thailand as a “land of compromise” — a phrase that has been treated with scorn by protesters.

Outraged by the anti-monarchy graffiti at the demonstration, some royalists on social media called for the application of the lese majeste law.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the most prominent leaders, have in the past few month been arrested on a variety of charges, although not for criticizing the monarchy.

A major protest is planned at the Thai Crown Property Bureau on Wednesday next week over the management of the palace fortune, which the king has taken into his personal control. The fund is valued in the tens of billions of US dollars.

Protesters said that there would be seven more days of demonstrations after that.