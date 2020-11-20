South Korea yesterday began a special two-week COVID-19 prevention period, as the country’s daily infections tallies continued to mount ahead of highly competitive annual college entrance exams.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 343 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday midnight, bringing the country’s total infections to 29,654, with 498 deaths.
The daily tally has topped 200 for five consecutive days and surpassed 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August after a large outbreak at a church political rally.
The rising COVID-19 case numbers have fueled worries among students and parents ahead of the annual college entrance exam, which plays a huge role in students’ education and career prospects.
Almost 500,000 high school seniors are to sit for this year’s exam on Dec. 3, the South Korean Ministry of Education said.
The ministry called on all high schools nationwide to return to offline classes a week prior to the exam, and said it would temporarily disclose names of any cram schools and study cafes that experience an infection during the period.
The ministry has secured 120 hospital beds in 29 medical facilities for students with COVID-19 ahead of exam day.
For students in quarantine, including those who had contacted COVID-19 patients, the ministry has secured at least 113 test centers and 754 individual test rooms, enough to accommodate 3,800.
The ministry said that it would not disclose the exact number of high-school seniors who have contracted the virus to prevent fear among the test-takers.
South Korean Minister of Health Park Neung-hoo said that the country stands at a critical crossroads of another massive outbreak.
“We should pull together in prevention measures to help our kids focus on the college entrance exam in a safe environment,” Park told a meeting.
Starting yesterday, public gatherings of 100 people or more would be banned, religious services and sporting events would be limited to 30 percent of capacity, and high-risk facilities, including clubs and karaoke bars, must increase the distance among guests.
