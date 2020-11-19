World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Defecating hikers targeted

The government yesterday pledged to take action against backpackers who relieve themselves at natural beauty spots as part of its post-COVID-19 tourism plans. Locals have long complained about so-called “freedom campers,” who travel the country in campervans that do not have toilet facilities and leave human waste by the side of the road. Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash said that the practice does not fit the country’s “100 percent pure” image and that international visitors should expect changes when borders eventually reopen. “They need to buy into our sustainability brand and what we stand for as a country — defecating on the side of the road and waterways is not who we are as a nation,” he told reporters. Nash suggested that visitors should follow his own example before setting out to explore the country’s rugged natural wonders. “I always go before I leave home,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Local held over oil bribes

Police yesterday arrested a man in connection with US$78 million in bribes used to secure lucrative Iraqi oil contracts linked to an alleged international corruption ring. Local media named the suspect as former Leighton Offshore managing director Russell Waugh. Police said that his company paid bribes through contractors including Unaoil — a Monaco-based firm that last year had two former senior executives plead guilty to being part of a scheme to bribe foreign government officials in several countries, including Azerbaijan, Syria and Iraq. Investigators said that the payments were used to secure contracts to build about US$1.5 billion of oil pipelines.

RUSSIA

Student climbs tree for Web

Alexei Dudoladov, 21, a student at the Omsk Institute of Water Transport, 2,225km east of Moscow, told regional governor Alexander Burkov in a post viewed 1.9 million times on TikTok that his home Internet is not strong enough to connect to his online classes. “I need to go into the forest 300 meters from the village and climb a birch tree that is eight meters high,” he said. The Omsk region’s education ministry told RBC business daily that it was preparing an individualized study plan for Dudoladov. “Why can people from the city use the Internet in their apartments, while villagers can only do so from highways, rooftops and trees,” Dudoladov wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

GERMANY

Anti-lockdown rally banned

Officials have cited security concerns in their decision to ban a series of protests planned for yesterday outside the Bundestag by people opposed to COVID-19 lockdown measures. The unusual move came amid fears that extremist groups could try to use the rally to attack parliament, echoing an unsuccessful attempt to storm the building during a similar demonstration in August. Lawmakers were due to vote yesterday on a bill that would provide the legal underpinning for social distancing rules, requirements to wear masks in public and the closure of stores.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

‘Jetman’ killed in accident

France’s Vince Reffet, part of the “Jetman” team that has performed groundbreaking stunts above Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fiber wings, was killed in a training accident on Tuesday, a spokesman said. The team has pulled off a series of dramatic flights over the Persian Gulf city, soaring in tandem above the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial airliner. “It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, 17 November, during training in Dubai,” Jetman Dubai spokesman Abdulla Binhabtoor said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Thieves steal Apple products

Police are hunting for thieves who made off with ￡5 million (US$6.6 million) of Apple products from iPhones to Apple Watches after tying up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England. The thieves targeted the truck on a ramp to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire on Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard whom they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial site. There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about 14km to the town of Lutterworth, where 48 pallets of the Apple goods, including watches, iPhone 11s, Air Pods, iPads and chargers, were loaded into a third vehicle.

UNITED STATES

Lee to direct Viagra musical

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being black in the US, is switching course with his first-ever musical — on the subject of Viagra. Lee is to direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has cowritten about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called “All Rise,” producers said on Tuesday. The 63-year-old Brooklyn native said in a statement that he had grown up hating musicals, despite the efforts of his mother.