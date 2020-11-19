Next month, Lisa Montgomery, who strangled a pregnant woman and hacked the fetus from her womb with a kitchen knife, is due to become the first female executed by the US government in 67 years.
The lethal injection was scheduled after US President Donald Trump’s administration resumed federal executions this summer, and comes after jurors rejected Montgomery’s insanity plea, despite a law requiring convicts facing death to be mentally competent.
However, the controversy over capital punishment and mental illness spans decades, and it is at the heart of new HBO documentary Crazy, Not Insane, out yesterday, which follows the career of famed psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis.
Lewis, who specializes in serial killers and has interviewed many of the US’ most depraved and notorious murderers from Ted Bundy to Mark David Chapman, told reporters that she is “appalled” by the decision to execute Montgomery.
“You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to know that that woman is mentally very, very disturbed,” Lewis said. “I mean, that is such a psychotic piece of behavior.”
“Of all cases, to decide you’re going to execute someone who, on the face of it, is mad... I don’t understand, where does this incredible lust for blood come from?” she said.
Having interviewed 22 serial killers, and set up a clinic for juvenile offenders, Lewis argues in the film that disorders leading to violence and murder usually stem from horrific childhood abuse and neurological defects rather than “innate” evil.
Indeed, Montgomery’s lawyers cited her history of childhood sexual abuse and head injuries.
The film profiles multiple serial killers, concluding with Lewis’ most infamous patient Bundy, who confessed to at least 30 rapes and murders that terrorized the US during the 1970s.
While Bundy claimed to have had a perfectly normal and happy childhood, Lewis believes Bundy suffered from dissociative identity disorder — or multiple personality disorder — linked to a violent upbringing by his grandfather, Sam.
In the movie, she presents as evidence love letters that Bundy signed “Sam” — people with the disorder often take on the persona of their abusers as a form of self-protection, she said.
