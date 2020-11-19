Argentine president sends abortion bill to Congress

Reuters, BUENOS AIRES





Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday sent a bill to Argentine Congress that would legalize abortion, a significant step in the conservative South American nation where the procedure is considered a crime in most cases.

The bill would legalize the “voluntary interruption” of pregnancy and guarantee that the country’s healthcare system implements access to the procedure, Fernandez said in a video message shared on his Twitter account.

Abortion is a crime in predominantly Roman Catholic Argentina except in cases of rape or risk to the woman’s life or health.

However, even women who meet those requirements often meet obstacles, particularly in conservative or rural areas, advocates said.

Outside the exceptions, women who have an abortion and anyone who performs them illegally could go to prison.

“The debate is not saying yes or no to abortion,” Fernandez said.

“The dilemma that we must overcome is whether abortions are performed clandestinely or in the Argentine health system,” he said.

Argentina came close to legalizing abortion in 2018, when the lower house approved a bill to allow the procedure in pregnancies of up to 14 weeks, only for the Argentine Senate to narrowly reject it after a campaign by the Catholic Church.

Fernandez, who last year took over from his conservative predecessor former Argentine president Mauricio Macri, last month said that he was planning to send the bill to Congress after his pledge to do so in March was marred by the arrival of COVID-19, leading to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

Human rights organization Amnesty International praised Fernandez for “keeping his word” and called on lawmakers to approve the bill.

“Congress must rise to the occasion and not miss the opportunity to recognize the rights of women, girls and others who can become pregnant to make free decisions about their bodies,” Amnesty International Argentina executive director Mariela Belski said in a statement.