Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if US president-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran, which Zarif said could be done swiftly through “three executive orders.”
“If Mr Biden is willing to fulfill US commitments, we too can immediately return to our full commitments in the accord ... and negotiations are possible within the framework of the P5 + 1 [six world powers in the accord],” Zarif said in the interview posted on the Web site of the state-run daily Iran yesterday.
“We are ready to discuss how the United States can re-enter the accord,” Zarif said. “The situation will improve in the next few months. Biden can lift all sanctions with three executive orders.”
Biden has pledged to rejoin the 2015 accord, agreed to by Washington when he was vice president in the administration of former US president Barack Obama, if Iran also returns to compliance.
However, analysts have said that it is unlikely to happen overnight, as the distrustful adversaries would want additional commitments from each other.
In the deal with the US and other world powers, Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
It began breaching the deal after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 and started ratcheting up unilateral sanctions on Tehran.
Zarif did not insist on any compensation from the US, unlike leaders such as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who have demanded a settlement in exchange for the “damages” that Iran has experienced under the renewed US sanctions, saying that Washington should repay it for lost oil revenue.
“This can be done automatically, and with no need to set conditions: The United States carries out its duties under [Security Council Resolution] 2231 [lift sanctions] and we will carry out our commitments under the nuclear deal,” Zarif said in a video of the interview issued by the newspaper.
