Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed in its first reading of a bill that would grant former presidents immunity once they leave office.
The legislation, published on the State Duma’s Web site, is among constitutional amendments that were approved this summer in a nationwide vote and would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to again run for office when his fourth term ends in 2024.
If passed, the bill grants former presidents and their families immunity from prosecution for crimes committed during their lifetime.
Photo: AFP
They would also be exempt from searches, arrests or questioning. Currently, former presidents are only immune from prosecution for crimes committed while in office.
The State Duma approved the bill in the first of three readings. To be passed into law the bill would need approval from the upper house — the Federation Council — and Putin’s signature.
Under the bill, a former president could be stripped of immunity if accused of treason or other grave crimes, and the charges are confirmed by the supreme and constitutional courts.
Then both chambers of parliament must support the motion by a two-thirds majority.
Russian lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov, one of the bill’s authors, told state news agency RIA Novosti that the new legislation would not apply to Mikhail Gorbachev, who was president of the Soviet Union until its dissolution in 1991.
As Putin is still in office, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev — who was head of state between 2008 and 2012 — is Russia’s only living former president.
The State Duma also passed in its first reading another bill that would grant ex-presidents a lifetime seat in the Federation Council, a position that also provides immunity from prosecution.
The bills have sparked rumors that Putin, 68, is planning to step down, but the Kremlin denied this, saying he is in good health.
In other developments, Putin on Tuesday told fellow BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) leaders during an online summit that “coordinating collective measures’’ to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic was the alliance’s priority.
Moscow was ready to cooperate with its BRICS partners “in the manufacturing and use” of the Russian-made vaccines, he said.
“There are Russian vaccines — they work effectively and safely,” Puting said. “It is very important to join forces for the mass production of these products for wide circulation.”
Two different vaccines have been approved in Russia, and a third one was “in the work,” he said.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreements with India and Brazil to conduct trials of the jab, and with pharmaceutical companies in India and China to produce it, Putin said.
Other BRICS leaders also spoke about cooperation on the vaccine front, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that India’s vaccine production capacities would be important “for the interests of humanity,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) saying that Beijing “will actively consider” providing its vaccine to BRICS countries “if there is need.”
Additional reporting by AP
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during US President Donald Trump’s term or risk a crisis that could escalate into military conflict. “Unless there is some basis for some cooperative action, the world will slide into a catastrophe comparable to World War I,” Kissinger said during the opening session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He said military technologies available today would make such a crisis “even more difficult to control” than those of earlier eras. “America and China are
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
ARTILLERY BATTLE: Both sides accuse each other of an ‘unprovoked’ attack that came five days after six people were killed along the ceasefire line separating the nations Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. Artillery and machine gun clashes were reported all along the 740km Line of Control that has separated the nuclear-armed rivals for the past seven decades, officials from the two sides said. Hundreds of villagers were moved away from the ceasefire line in Indian-controlled territory, while Pakistani officials said that dozens of homes were set ablaze by Indian shelling on their side. The new peak in tensions came only five days