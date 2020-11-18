RUSSIA
Microsoft’s claims denied
Moscow yesterday vehemently rejected claims by Microsoft that the government was behind cyberattacks on companies researching COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, saying it was being made a scapegoat. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti it had become “politically fashionable” to pin the blame for cyberattacks on Moscow. He also claimed that local companies themselves were frequently becoming targets of foreign cyberattacks. Microsoft last week urged a crackdown on cyberattacks perpetrated by states and “malign actors” after a spate of hacks disrupted healthcare organizations fighting COVID-19, attacks it said from Russia and North Korea.
HONG KONG
Old buildings to be checked
Authorities are to inspect 2,500 older residential buildings after a fire killed seven people and injured 11 in what an official said might have been an unlicensed restaurant operating in an apartment. The fire and building departments would aim to complete the review by year-end, a government news release said on Monday evening. The inspection would cover buildings at least 60 years old and include those that are part-residential, part-commercial.
DENMARK
Backing for mink cull
The government yesterday said that there was now a parliamentary majority behind a decision to cull the country’s 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the COVID-19 virus that has spread among the animals and could spread to humans. The government had announced the cull despite not having the right to order the killing of healthy animals, an embarrassing misstep that caused it to scramble to build political consensus. The one-party Social Democratic, minority government made a deal late on Monday with four left-leaning and center parties to support a law proposal that would allow for the culling of all mink, including those outside northern Denmark where infections have been found. The law proposal also bans mink farming until the end of next year. It was unclear when a parliamentary vote would take place. The nation’s mink industry employs about 6,000 people, and accounts for 40 percent of global mink fur production.
SOUTH AFRICA
Zuma demands fair probe
After months of refusing to testify, former president Jacob Zuma on Monday appeared before a panel probing rampant state corruption during his nine years in office, demanding a fair investigation. The 78-year-old did not give any evidence on the graft allegations. Instead he accused Constitutional Court Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the head of the judicial commission, of bias, and lodged an application requesting that he recuse himself. Lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said Zuma’s “reasonable apprehension” stems from comments made by Zondo during testimony given by previous witnesses in the probe.
AUSTRALIA
Chef faces backlash
Celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans yesterday was dropped by several companies and had his books pulled from shelves after he posted a Nazi symbol to social media. Major retailers acted following a public backlash over an Evans’ Instagram post that included a “Black Sun” symbol. In a video to his 1.7 million social media followers, Evans said allegations made against him were “untrue, unfactual and a load of garbage.”
UNITED STATES
Vaccine pilot states chosen
Pfizer Inc on Monday said that it was starting a pilot program for COVID-19 immunization in four states to help refine the plan for the delivery and deployment of its vaccine candidate. The company said that it had selected Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee for the program, because of their differences in overall size, diversity of populations and immunization infrastructure, as well as the need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings.
UNITED STATES
Astronauts board ISS
Four astronauts carried into orbit by a SpaceX Crew Dragon boarded the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday. The Resilience docked autonomously with the ISS about 400km above Ohio at 11:01pm on Monday, completing a 27.5 hour journey. The crew’s three Americans — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker — along with Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, each floated through a hatch and onto the ISS, where they were cheered and embraced by the station’s three crew members. They are to stay aboard for six months.
UNITED STATES
Abuse settlement agreed
The University of California system has reached a proposed US$73 million settlement with seven women who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse. As part of the class-action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of James Heaps could receive part of the settlement. A federal judge must approve the deal between the seven plaintiffs, representing thousands of Heaps’ patients, the university and the doctor. Patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018. Accusations include touching women sexually during exams without wearing gloves and simulating intercourse, often roughly, with an ultrasound probe.
FRANCE
Bird flu cases confirmed
The government confirmed bird flu cases on Monday days after an outbreak in the Netherlands triggered a massive cull. Hundreds of hens were killed after the virus was detected in a garden center on Corsica. The government has ordered national protection measures, including obligatory confinement of poultry to isolate them from wild birds. French officials said that there was no need for people to change their habits. “The consumption of meat, foie gras and eggs — and more generally of any food product — does not present any risk to humans,” the government said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Hamilton tops Powerlist
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been named as the most influential black person in Britain after a year in which he combined record-breaking achievements on the track with raising awareness of racial injustice. Hamilton topped the Powerlist ahead of professor Kevin Fenton, Public Health England’s regional director for London, and the grime MC and philanthropist Stormzy. The annual list focused this year on honoring people who have spoken truth to power at a time of increased debate about racial injustice.
FRENCH GUIANA
Launch of satellites fails
A European space rocket failed minutes after taking off with the loss of both satellites it was carrying, its operator said yesterday. The Vega light launcher, which would have placed Spain’s first satellite into orbit, malfunctioned about eight minutes after launching. The failure is the second in as many years.
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)