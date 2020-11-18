World News Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Microsoft’s claims denied

Moscow yesterday vehemently rejected claims by Microsoft that the government was behind cyberattacks on companies researching COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, saying it was being made a scapegoat. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti it had become “politically fashionable” to pin the blame for cyberattacks on Moscow. He also claimed that local companies themselves were frequently becoming targets of foreign cyberattacks. Microsoft last week urged a crackdown on cyberattacks perpetrated by states and “malign actors” after a spate of hacks disrupted healthcare organizations fighting COVID-19, attacks it said from Russia and North Korea.

HONG KONG

Old buildings to be checked

Authorities are to inspect 2,500 older residential buildings after a fire killed seven people and injured 11 in what an official said might have been an unlicensed restaurant operating in an apartment. The fire and building departments would aim to complete the review by year-end, a government news release said on Monday evening. The inspection would cover buildings at least 60 years old and include those that are part-residential, part-commercial.

DENMARK

Backing for mink cull

The government yesterday said that there was now a parliamentary majority behind a decision to cull the country’s 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the COVID-19 virus that has spread among the animals and could spread to humans. The government had announced the cull despite not having the right to order the killing of healthy animals, an embarrassing misstep that caused it to scramble to build political consensus. The one-party Social Democratic, minority government made a deal late on Monday with four left-leaning and center parties to support a law proposal that would allow for the culling of all mink, including those outside northern Denmark where infections have been found. The law proposal also bans mink farming until the end of next year. It was unclear when a parliamentary vote would take place. The nation’s mink industry employs about 6,000 people, and accounts for 40 percent of global mink fur production.

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma demands fair probe

After months of refusing to testify, former president Jacob Zuma on Monday appeared before a panel probing rampant state corruption during his nine years in office, demanding a fair investigation. The 78-year-old did not give any evidence on the graft allegations. Instead he accused Constitutional Court Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the head of the judicial commission, of bias, and lodged an application requesting that he recuse himself. Lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said Zuma’s “reasonable apprehension” stems from comments made by Zondo during testimony given by previous witnesses in the probe.

AUSTRALIA

Chef faces backlash

Celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans yesterday was dropped by several companies and had his books pulled from shelves after he posted a Nazi symbol to social media. Major retailers acted following a public backlash over an Evans’ Instagram post that included a “Black Sun” symbol. In a video to his 1.7 million social media followers, Evans said allegations made against him were “untrue, unfactual and a load of garbage.”

UNITED STATES

Vaccine pilot states chosen

Pfizer Inc on Monday said that it was starting a pilot program for COVID-19 immunization in four states to help refine the plan for the delivery and deployment of its vaccine candidate. The company said that it had selected Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee for the program, because of their differences in overall size, diversity of populations and immunization infrastructure, as well as the need to reach individuals in varied urban and rural settings.

UNITED STATES

Astronauts board ISS

Four astronauts carried into orbit by a SpaceX Crew Dragon boarded the International Space Station (ISS) yesterday. The Resilience docked autonomously with the ISS about 400km above Ohio at 11:01pm on Monday, completing a 27.5 hour journey. The crew’s three Americans — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker — along with Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, each floated through a hatch and onto the ISS, where they were cheered and embraced by the station’s three crew members. They are to stay aboard for six months.

UNITED STATES

Abuse settlement agreed

The University of California system has reached a proposed US$73 million settlement with seven women who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse. As part of the class-action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of James Heaps could receive part of the settlement. A federal judge must approve the deal between the seven plaintiffs, representing thousands of Heaps’ patients, the university and the doctor. Patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018. Accusations include touching women sexually during exams without wearing gloves and simulating intercourse, often roughly, with an ultrasound probe.

FRANCE

Bird flu cases confirmed

The government confirmed bird flu cases on Monday days after an outbreak in the Netherlands triggered a massive cull. Hundreds of hens were killed after the virus was detected in a garden center on Corsica. The government has ordered national protection measures, including obligatory confinement of poultry to isolate them from wild birds. French officials said that there was no need for people to change their habits. “The consumption of meat, foie gras and eggs — and more generally of any food product — does not present any risk to humans,” the government said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Hamilton tops Powerlist

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been named as the most influential black person in Britain after a year in which he combined record-breaking achievements on the track with raising awareness of racial injustice. Hamilton topped the Powerlist ahead of professor Kevin Fenton, Public Health England’s regional director for London, and the grime MC and philanthropist Stormzy. The annual list focused this year on honoring people who have spoken truth to power at a time of increased debate about racial injustice.

FRENCH GUIANA

Launch of satellites fails

A European space rocket failed minutes after taking off with the loss of both satellites it was carrying, its operator said yesterday. The Vega light launcher, which would have placed Spain’s first satellite into orbit, malfunctioned about eight minutes after launching. The failure is the second in as many years.