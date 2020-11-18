Peruvian Congress elects new interim president in bid to end political crisis

AFP, LIMA





The Peruvian Congress on Monday chose a 76-year-old former World Bank official as the South American nation’s new president — the third in a roller-coaster week of political upheaval.

Francisco Sagasti was elected by lawmakers trying to move on from a crippling political crisis, sparked by the impeachment of a popular president and the resignation of his controversial successor amid protests that killed two people.

Sagasti, from the centrist Morado party, is to serve as interim president until the end of July next year, completing the mandate of Martin Vizcarra, whose impeachment by the Peruvian Congress on Monday last week set off a snowballing crisis.

Francisco Sagasti of the Morado party addresses the media in Lima on Monday after he was elected by the Peruvian Congress as the nation’s interim president. Photo: Reuters

“What our country lacks at the moment is confidence. Trust us, we will act as we say,” Sagasti told the Peruvian Congress.

“When a Peruvian dies, and even more so if he is young, it is all of Peru that mourns, and if he dies defending democracy, the mourning is aggravated by indignation,” he added, referring to the two protesters who died.

The gray-bearded former engineer is no political veteran, having been elected to Congress only in March. He was due to be sworn in yesterday at a special congressional session.

His predecessor, former Peruvian Congress speaker Manuel Merino, was forced to resign on Sunday after days of street protests culminated the day before in the death of two people.

As speaker, he was next in line, as the post of vice president was vacant.

The Congress, half of whose members face criminal inquiries, remains deeply unpopular over its removal of Vizcarra.

Comments from Mirtha Vasquez, who was elected speaker of Congress in the same session, were clearly aimed at seeking to open a new chapter.

“I thank the population for all the effort. We regret the death of two citizens. This generation of young people has given us a lesson in how to redirect the destiny of the state,” Vasquez said.

Many in the streets opposed what they said was a parliamentary coup against Vizcarra, who won popular backing over pledges to root out entrenched corruption in Peruvian politics since assuming power in 2018.

However, he eventually fell foul of his opponents in Congress, where he lacked a party of his own, as well as a solid majority.

Sagasti’s Morado party was the only one that voted against Vizcarra’s impeachment.

Monday’s meeting of Congress was its second attempt to agree on a president and Sagasti was applauded by the session once he secured the minimum 60 votes required.

A consensus candidate, the political novice emerged after the legislature failed to agree in a first meeting on Sunday on a leftist rival, Rocio Silva Santisteban.

Sagasti, nicknamed Don Quixote for his scraggy appearance, in the end won 97 of the 130 votes.

Among the first to congratulate him was Santisteban.

“Don Quixote Sagasti is the new president of Peru! Now let’s work against corruption and the political crisis,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vizcarra also wished the new president well.

“I congratulate Francisco Sagasti on his election as President of Parliament. Only a person with democratic principles will be able to face the difficult situation that the country is going through,” he wrote on Twitter.