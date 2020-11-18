The global tobacco industry has aggressively lobbied governments during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand markets and blunt measures designed to curb their business, a report from watchdog groups aligned with the WHO said yesterday.
A ranking of 57 nations based on their willingness to keep Big Tobacco at bay puts Japan and Indonesia at the bottom of the list, with Romania, China and Lebanon among the 10 worst offenders.
The US is the lowest-ranked wealthy nation, with Malaysia, Spain, Germany and India also seen as too accommodating, according to the report by nonprofit groups based in France, England and Thailand.
“The tobacco industry has a well-documented history of deception and of capitalizing on humanitarian crises, and it is using the pandemic to attempt to improve its deteriorating public image,” said Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the secretariat for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
Tobacco claims about 8 million lives each year from cancer and other lung diseases, 1 million in China alone. In several nations, stringent tobacco control measures have been defeated or diluted.
Philip Morris International, for example, “lobbied for the promotion and sale of its heated tobacco product in a dozen countries,” resulting in the lifting of bans, lower taxes and a voice in government-led deliberations on regulating tobacco products, the report said.
Taxes on new nicotine delivery devices are lower than cigarettes in France, Germany and Japan.
Costa Rica, Zambia and Bangladesh also eased the tax burden for tobacco firms.
During the pandemic, tobacco firms have been handing out personal protective equipment, ventilators and hand sanitizers across the world.
“While publicising its charitable acts to resuscitate its image as being part of the solution, the industry was simultaneously lobbying governments not to impose restrictions on its business,” the report said.
In Kenya, the government listed tobacco products as “essential products” during the pandemic, while in Jordan cigarettes were delivered with bread and other foods directly to neighborhoods.
In contrast, India and South Africa banned the sale of tobacco products during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Big Tobacco has sued to block plain packaging for cigarettes, sponsored cultural events or sports teams, and challenged the legality of smoke-free zones.
The report was put together after former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg gave the researchers a three-year grant of US$20 million to track how the industry markets its wares worldwide, especially in developing nations.
“This is the only product I know of where if you use it as advertised, it will kill you,” Bloomberg said in 2018 when he awarded the grant.
More than 80 percent of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low and middle-income nations.
Smoking has plateaued in most rich nations, but in the developing world the total number of tobacco users — overwhelmingly men, especially the young — continues to climb.
The global tobacco market has been valued at nearly US$850 billion.
The groups collaborating on the report included the Tobacco Research Group at the University of Bath in England, the Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control, and the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease.
