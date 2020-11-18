Italian police launch raids tied to coffin extortion racket

FUNERAL HOMES: Dawn raids in Puglia led to about 40 arrests of suspected members of an organization called the nation’s ‘fifth mafia’

The Guardian





An emerging mafia that ran a protection racket extorting 50 euros (US$59) a coffin from funeral homes has been raided by hundreds of police in one of the largest ever such busts in the southern Italian region of Puglia.

Dawn raids centered on the city of Foggia led to the arrest of about 40 alleged members of a criminal organization described by Italian authorities as the country’s “No. 1 public enemy.”

Investigators have long recognized the threat from the four established mafia groupings — the Cosa Nostra in Sicily, the ’Ndrangheta in Calabria, the Camorra in Naples and the Sacra Corona Unita in Puglia — but have become increasingly concerned by the strength of the Foggia organization, which some have called the “fifth mafia.”

The suspects, including the clan leaders Federico Trisciuoglio and Pasquale Moretti, were variously held on suspicion of belonging to a mafia organization, usury and extortion against entrepreneurs and shopkeepers, including funeral homes.

According to prosecutors, the Foggia clans required funeral homes to pay a sum of 50 euros for each body.

“The mafia even managed to bribe an employee of the local administration who provided them every day with a list of people who died in the city,” Foggia head prosecutor Ludovico Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said that usury activities by the clans had become increasingly insistent in recent months, with the bosses taking “advantage of the difficulty entrepreneurs are finding themselves in during this pandemic.”

Mobsters offered them loans with interest rates of more than 400 percent.

“The Foggia mafia has become the number one public enemy of the state,” national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho said. “But the state’s response against these bosses is getting stronger.”

“The Foggia mafia is relatively young,” Vaccaro told the Guardian earlier this year. “The clans that make up this organization have been embedded in this territory for at least 30 years. We cannot compare them to the historical Italian mafia groups like Cosa Nostra and ’Ndrangheta, but it is a mafia characterized by a high degree of aggression and violence. It is what I call a primitive mafia — one that feeds cadavers to pigs, so as not to leave a trace.”

The mafia in Foggia Province emerged in the late 1970s, when the head of the Neapolitan mafia Raffaele Cutolo met a delegation of local criminals in Puglia with the goal of “hiring” them.

Today, at least three criminal sub-groups operate in the area.

“Today’s operation is important because it finally allows us to send a message to the entrepreneurs who are being oppressed by these mobsters,” Vaccaro said. “This operation must give them the courage to rebel and collaborate with the authorities. Only like this can we finally get rid of a mafia that is impoverishing our territory.”