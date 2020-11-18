German police yesterday arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.
Investigators were also raiding 18 properties in Berlin, including 10 apartments as well as garages and vehicles, police and prosecutors said in a statement.
“The measures today are focused on the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as data storage media, clothing and tools,” they said.
Photo: AFP
In what local media have described as the biggest art heist in modern history, the robbers had launched their brazen raid on Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace on Nov. 25.
Having initiated a partial power cut and broken in through a window, they snatched priceless 18th-century jewelry from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong.
Items stolen included a sword whose hilt is encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulderpiece that contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond, Dresden’s Royal Palace had said.
Dramatic CCTV footage released at that time showed one of the robbers breaking into a display case with an axe.
Police hunting for the suspects had launched several appeals, offering up to 500,000 euros (US$593,055) in reward for information leading to their arrests.
About 1,600 officers were deployed yesterday in the raids and arrests, with special reinforcements called in from across the country to help in what was code-named Special Commission Epaulette — after one of the stolen precious pieces.
Police did not identify the three arrested, but said they are German citizens.
All three are accused of “serious gang robbery and two counts of arson,” Dresden prosecutors said.
Germany’s best-selling daily Bild said several of the addresses raided in Berlin were linked to a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organized crime.
The so-called “Remmo clan” had been implicated in another high-profile robbery of the Bode Museum in the heart of Berlin in which a 100kg gold coin was stolen.
Investigators probing the Dresden break-in had said they were examining links to the gold coin robbery.
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)