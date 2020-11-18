Islamabad backs French boycott: protest group

Reuters, ISLAMABAD





A Pakistani Islamist group yesterday called off protests over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the group’s spokesman said.

Thousands of Islamists had clashed with police on the edge of the capital, Islamabad, on Monday in protests over the recent display of cartoons of the prophet in France.

“We are calling off our protests after the government signed an agreement that it will officially endorse boycotting French products,” Ejaz Ashrafi, a spokesman for the Tehrik-i-Labaik group, said by telephone.

A boycott sign and tape cover shelves of French products in a store in Peshawar, Pakistan, yesterday amid protests against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in France. Photo: Reuters

The government spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the agreement, which, according to a copy provided by the group and seen by reporters, was signed by two ministers, a top official and the group’s leaders.

The agreement also stipulated that the Pakistani parliament would decide within three months on whether to expel the French ambassador and that all detained protesters and their leaders would be set free immediately.