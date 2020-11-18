A Pakistani Islamist group yesterday called off protests over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the group’s spokesman said.
Thousands of Islamists had clashed with police on the edge of the capital, Islamabad, on Monday in protests over the recent display of cartoons of the prophet in France.
“We are calling off our protests after the government signed an agreement that it will officially endorse boycotting French products,” Ejaz Ashrafi, a spokesman for the Tehrik-i-Labaik group, said by telephone.
Photo: Reuters
The government spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the agreement, which, according to a copy provided by the group and seen by reporters, was signed by two ministers, a top official and the group’s leaders.
The agreement also stipulated that the Pakistani parliament would decide within three months on whether to expel the French ambassador and that all detained protesters and their leaders would be set free immediately.
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)