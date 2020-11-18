Thailand’s political battleground yesterday shifted from the streets to the Thai National Assembly, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the constitution, one of the core demands of the nation’s student-led pro-democracy movement.
Seven draft amendments are scheduled to be voted on in a two-day joint session of the Thai Senate and House of Representatives. Constitutional changes require a joint vote of the two bodies. Any that are passed would need to go through second and third readings at least a month after this week’s vote.
Thailand has had 20 constitutions since abolishing the absolute monarchy in 1932 in favor of a constitutional monarchy.
Photo: Reuters
It is not expected that National Assembly at this point would agree on specific changes for inclusion in a new charter, although the protesters back a draft that would roll back aspects of the existing 2017 constitution — enacted during military rule — that granted extra powers to unelected branches of government.
Instead, the National Assembly is likely to establish a constitution drafting committee to write a new charter. This would allow the government to say that it is willing to meet the protesters’ demands at least halfway, while buying time with a process that could extend over many months.
Reform of the monarchy is another key demand of the protest movement, which believes the royal institution is too powerful and lacking accountability.
However, any consideration of sections concerning the monarchy is fiercely opposed by the government and its supporters, who consider the institution untouchable.
Hundreds of royalists in yellow shirts yesterday demonstrated outside the National Assembly, calling on lawmakers to reject changes to the constitution drawn up by the country’s former military junta in response to mounting anti-government protests.
Demonstrations were due to be held later by anti-government protesters, who are seeking the removal of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army ruler, and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy.
There is also discussion of the role of the Senate, which was entirely selected by Prayuth’s former junta and helped ensure that he kept power with a legislative majority after a disputed election last year.
Prayuth has said that the vote was fair.
Protests since July initially targeted Prayuth and constitutional change, but have since called for the monarch’s role to be more clearly accountable under the constitution and for the reversal of changes that gave the current king personal control of the royal fortune and some army units.
“We don’t want them to amend anything on the monarchy,” royalist Samutprakan Chum, 58, said. “The monarchy is heavenly — we are down in hell, we are far beneath them, we have to know our place.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
