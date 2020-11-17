World News Quick Take

BELARUS

Over 900 protesters arrested

At least 928 people were arrested on Sunday in nationwide protests calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down. In the capital, Minsk, police wielded clubs and used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse thousands of demonstrators. Viasna reported detentions at demonstrations in other cities, including Vitebsk and Gomel, adding that some of those detained were beaten by police. Many of the demonstrators carried placards in commemoration of Raman Bandarenka, an opposition supporter who died on Thursday after reportedly being beaten in police detention.

FRANCE

Paris train attacker on trial

The trial of a man accused of a foiled terror attack on a Thalys Amsterdam-Paris high-speed train on Aug. 21, 2015, opened yesterday in Paris. Ayoub El Khazzani was tackled by passengers after emerging heavily armed from a toilet on the train. The 31-year-old, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria in May that year, is charged with “attempted terrorist murder” and is to be joined in the dock at the special anti-terror court by three other men accused of helping him. Khazzani’s lawyer Sarah Mauger-Poliak said he is a changed man who has rejected radical Islamist doctrine and regrets his actions. The trial is scheduled to last until Dec. 17.

IRAN

Twitter suspends minister

Twitter said it has suspended the account of Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh for violating the Web site’s rules against impersonation. An oil ministry official who spoke on condition of anonymity said earlier on Sunday that the suspension appeared to be linked to sanctions. Zanganeh was personally sanctioned by the US on Oct. 26. The ministry’s official news service, Shana, has also reported on the suspension and refers to the account as belonging to Zanganeh.

FRANCE

Marie-Antoinette’s shoe sold

A white shoe made of silk and goat leather that belonged to Marie-Antoinette sold in Versailles on Sunday for 43,750 euros (US$51,904), the Osenat auction house said. The 22.5cm-long, heeled shoe is adorned with four ribbons and in good condition, apart from slight wearing of the silk, it said. With international collectors showing strong interest, Osenat said the price quickly rose from the reserve of 8,000 to 10,000 euros and was snapped up by an unidentified buyer. In the turmoil of the French Revolution the shoe ended up in the hands of Marie-Emilie Leschevin, a close friend of the queen’s head chambermaid. Her family held on to it for generations before it came to auction 227 years after her death.

UNITED STATES

Landing plane kills bear

An Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early on Saturday evening at the Yakutat Airport, killing the animal and causing damage to the left engine cowling of the plane, officials said. None of the passengers or crew members were injured, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about two years old was uninjured, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesman Sam Dapcevich said. Airport crew members had cleared the runway about 10 minutes before the flight was expected to land, he said. The staff did not see signs of wildlife during the check, but the pilots spotted the two bears crossing the runway as the jet slowed after landing, he said.

NEW ZEALAND

Masks required on transport

The government yesterday announced that masks would be mandatory from Thursday for users of public transport in Auckland as well as on all domestic flights. Last week’s positive test in a student in the community was linked to a known case from a border isolation facility, suggesting less risk of a wider spread. The rules cover travelers older than 12 on public transport in and out of Auckland. Taxi and Uber drivers must also wear masks, although their passengers have been exempted.

AUSTRALIA

Virus cluster jumps to 17

A sudden COVID-19 cluster emerged in Adelaide yesterday after seven months without a significant outbreak there, with the virus again escaping from the country’s hotel quarantine system. South Australia state reported that four cases had been detected in the city on Sunday, before the cluster grew sharply overnight to 17 people. All but two of the 17 were members of the same large family, including one person who was working in a quarantine hotel. Authorities snapped back a swathe of COVID-19 restrictions and suspended international flights into Adelaide.

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson in self-isolation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added. Johnson met a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

MOLDOVA

President concedes loss

President Igor Dodon yesterday conceded defeat to his pro-European challenger Maia Sandu in the second round of the nation’s presidential election on Sunday. “Preliminary results have shown that Maia Sandu has won,” Dodon told reporters. Preliminary results from the central election commission showed that Sandu won 57.75 percent of votes versus Russia-backed Dodon’s 42.25 percent after all of the ballots had been counted. Sandu, 48, favors closer ties with the EU, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said that Russia hoped to establish a working relationship with her.

HONG KONG

Apartment blaze kills seven

At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a Kowloon apartment building that might have started at a Hindu religious gathering. The blaze broke out Sunday night in what appeared to be a restaurant in a first-floor apartment in a residential building in Yau Ma Tei, fire officials said at a news conference early yesterday. Officials said the cause of the fire was still unknown. The building lacked a sprinkler system and people were trapped in the back of the kitchen, a fire services department officer said. Media reports said that people in the restaurant were celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali as well as a birthday when the blaze occurred. Lit candles had set soundproofing materials on fire, the media reports said.

PAKISTAN

Islamabad road sealed off

Authorities yesterday sealed off a major road into the capital, Islamabad, for a second day as a far-right religious party held fresh anti-France protests. A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi that attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into yesterday morning, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital. Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city. Cellphone services were restored about noon yesterday, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organizers from coordinating with each other. Sunday’s march was organized by hardline Muslim cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose party, Tehreek-Labaik Pakistan, is known for violent protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks on Islam.

INDIA

Oil well fire extinguished

A massive oil well fire that raged for more than five months in Assam state has finally been extinguished, officials said on Sunday. Oil India engineers had battled the blaze since an explosion in June, weeks after the well blew out and began discharging huge quantities of natural gas. Experts from Singapore, the US and Canada joined efforts to contain the inferno. “The well has been killed with brine solution and is under control now,” Oil India spokesman Tridiv Hazarika said, adding that the well had yet to be capped.

AUSTRALIA

Nonagenarian escapes crash

A 91-year-old man has survived a paragliding crash, walking away with only minor injuries after plunging into the ocean near Sydney’s northern beaches. The elderly paraglider was helped out of the water by locals after he went down near Warriewood about 6pm on Sunday, police said. Local media footage showed the daredevil, who has not been named, walking across rocks, his left leg bandaged, with assistance from rescuers. Police said the glider’s chute was retrieved from the water.